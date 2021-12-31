How to Create and Sell NFTs on Binance: The Complete Guide, Costs

Binance is a platform of cryptocurrency exchange made it into the limelight thanks to a service that is always clear and transparent. In recent years, its popularity has grown more and more, so much so that it has also decided to mint its own currency, the Binance Coin.

When we talk about such an important platform, it is clear that the latter is particularly keen to keep up with the times. Precisely for this reason, the well-known crypto exchange has decided to open its own NFT marketplace, offering artists and investors the possibility of being able to operate in the purchase and sale of non-fungible tokens. Below we will find out how to create and sell NFTs on Binance.

Why Sell NFT on Binance

In fact, when it comes to NFT it refers to a fast growing market, which is why many investors have decided to jump into these projects. Although there are no certain guarantees, they represent a rather attractive investment opportunity.

2021 was a big year innovation as regards the crypto world and, to give concrete data on the validity of projects on non-fungible tokens, just think that the NFT market it has gone from $ 250 million in 2020 to $ 14 billion today. Evolution which affects not only the market flow, but also the way in which these tokens find applications in the digital world, since they are not only intended for purely collecting purposes, and therefore as a store of value, but, in the last period, also used more and more in the gaming world.

This means that more and more people are becoming more and more interested in market for non-fungible tokens, starting with artists who want to promote their art through innovative tools, and then moving on to investors looking for great returns. In order not to be left behind with the times, it is essential to get to know this ever-changing world, which is why, today we are going to examine in detail how we can create and sell NFTs on Binance.

How to Create an NFT on Binance

For create an NFT on Binance, it is essential to know that the opening of a Binance account it’s a Before approval. In fact, for the moment, you are not free to create NFT, but you have to request authorization from the Exchange. This can be achieved by submitting a e-mail to nft@binance.com, requesting the platform to join the NFT creator program. However, in the near future, it is planned to extend the ability to create NFTs to all users.

Once permission is obtained, creating an NFT will take a few minutes. To get started, log into your Binance account and log into home page of the NFT market. At this point a menu will appear from which you will have to select the item Create.

Binance will allow you to use several digital formats to create your NFTs, in particular we have:

Images – the allowed formats are JPEG, PNG AND GIF

– the allowed formats are JPEG, PNG AND GIF Video – MP4, MPEG, AVI

– MP4, MPEG, AVI Audio – WAW, MP3

At this point, you will be prompted to enter all the information necessary to create your NFT. You can choose if create a single NFT or a collection (or series) of NFTs. If you decide to create a series of NFTs, you will have the ability to provide a variety of versions of your work, each made unique by its own identifier. However, this will only be possible after the next one update which will happen shortly.

Remember that, for the creation of NFTs on Binance, it will be necessary pay commissions through Binance Coin (BNB). In particular, the current commission is 0.005 BNB for creations on Binance Smart Chain, which is why you will need to make sure you have enough Binance coins to cover the costs of making them. Before paying the commission, make sure you have done the right thing, as, at that point it will no longer be possible to go back.

At this point the NFT is ready! Your work will have its own identification code, which you can copy to BscScan. Just click on the item NFT list to be able to access all the collections you have created. Inside the page Collection you will be able to see both the NFTs you have created and those you own. It will also be possible for you import an NFT coming from another wallet or exchange. Finally we have the section Historical, which will allow you to have a detailed view on your NFT purchases, sales or offers.

We remind you that currently the NFTs created on Binance will be present on Binance Smart Chain. However, the platform plans to adopt other blockchains soon.

How to Sell an NFT on Binance

At this point our NFT is ready to be inserted on the Binance marketplace. To do this, just click on the screen Creation completed, viewable in the screen that will open after you have created your NFT. At that point you will have to select the item NFT fee, some will open listing options that will guide you in the sale of your token.

When preparing to sell your NFT, you can choose whether put it up for auction or for sale at a fixed priceyou can also enter a Description of your token. Be careful to do this before putting it on sale, as you will not be able to change it later.

In the end, select the cryptocurrency by which you would like to be paid for the sale of your NFT. At this point, re-read the information entered and be sure to view the Binance disclosure regarding the sales commissions. To see your NFT actually listed on the marketplace you will need to wait 4 to 8 hours, as Binance will manually review it to make sure it complies with its rules.

Conclusions

Binance has certainly made a smart move, deciding to implement the NFT market internally. Certainly, the fact that such a famous and profiled Exchange has decided to follow this path, represents a further guarantee on the actual validity of projects related to the world of non-fungible tokens. And we are sure that in the future we will talk about it very often.

Official site: www.binance.com