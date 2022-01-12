How to create contracts with Solidity for the Ethereum blockchain

When Satoshi Nakamoto (or the group behind this pseudonym) invented Bitcoin, he thought of the first cryptocurrency only as a token that can be exchanged by means of digital transactions, without the White Paper foreseeing any possible interaction beyond the simple circulation of capital.

In 2015, Vitalik Butler expanded the initial concept of Bitcoin by adding the ability to execute short bits of code to the token idea. From this intuition Ethereum was born, a cryptocurrency that also adds the ability to execute to the circulation of the token Smart Contract. The Smart Contract is, in fact, a program that is automatically executed when a user authorizes the transaction.

How to create a Smart Contract

The interactivity of Ethereum rests on the so-called EVM, that is the Ethereum Virtual Machine. EVM is a sort of super computer distributed on the blockchain, able to execute code in a decentralized way. Smart Contracts speak with the libraries residing on the EVM and are enabled to manage transactions and data analysis.

Smart Contracts are created in a development environment called Solidity. The Solidity language was created with many similarities to Java Script, to render softer the learning curve for new developers. Development in Solidity embraces two main concepts: functions, or the code, and the states, namely i data. The functions are responsible for the actual execution of the instructions, while the state represents the data residing on the blockchain, with which the functions interact.

The functions within a Smart Contract have different capabilities: they can store information, query digital wallets (the so-called “wallets”) and move coins from one wallet to another.

The need for the interface

Once we have written our program in Solidity, the problem arises of how to use it. To run scripts directly in Solidity is need to have special permissions o actively participate in the management of the blockchain. Specifically, it is necessary to have access or be the owner of a node, that is one of the distributed servers that guarantee the functioning of Ethereum.

Managing a node is a complex operation, both in terms of computer skills required and the time needed to devote to the activity. If this prerequisite were necessary to be able to interact with a Smart Contract, development in the Ethereum environment would become a field limited to a few sector gurus, who would produce programs that would be difficult to use by the general public. It was therefore necessary to have an interface that allows the execution of Smart Contracts even in the absence of these prerequisites.

The Web3.JS interface

When the Ethereum team wondered what the best solution was to make as many users as possible access the EVM environment, the answer spontaneously fell on an interface based on browser navigation. They therefore created Web3.JS, which is one library collection that allow you to interact with a remote or local Ethereum node from any browser. The Web3 libraries allow you to invoke the Smart Contracts necessary for the management of the wallet and cryptocurrency transactions, but enrich the native capabilities of the Ethereum environment with storage access, broadcast, and interaction with other dApps (Decentralized Applications, i.e. non-resident applications on a server, but distributed on the blockchain). The advantage of the Web3.JS libraries is that they can be called up from any HTML page, making it extremely easy to use Smart Contracts even for those who do not have direct access to a blockchain node.

Execution fees

Since the concept of installation on a centralized server or on a defined cloud does not exist, the economy of the Ethereum environment is radically different from that of any other software solution. To use the Ethereum libraries it is not necessary to purchase a license or subscribe a fee. The development environment is accessible for free and the creation of an application is free. The economic model of the blockchain is purely on consumption: when a Smart Contract is executed, the user who called it is charged commissions, which are deducted directly from the amount of cryptocurrencies that he holds on his digital wallet. If there is not a sufficient amount in the wallet to cover the fees, the requested transaction will fail.

The future with Ethereum 2.0

One of the main issues of the Ethereum environment are the high execution fees charged every time a Smart Contract is activated. In this last year, with the increase in interest in the world of cryptocurrencies, there has been an exponential increase in interactions with Smart Contracts, which have generated various disservices on the Ethereum network. In addition to a slowdown in the speed of transactions, there was also an exponential increase in fees. Faced with the complaints of numerous users and the difficulties encountered by new projects, the Ethereum development team has undertaken an overhaul of the environment, which led to the creation of the Ethereum 2.0 blockchain. This new version had promised a reduction in transaction costs, but from numerous feedbacks it seems that the problem is still present. Butler’s team is still working to make Ethereum an optimal environment in which to develop decentralized applications, and make sure that EVM can hold its own against new blockchains like Solana, which offer high execution speeds and very low fees.