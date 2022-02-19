How to create your account and earn money in the metaverse?

Since the end of 2021, the metaverse has become a popular topic of conversation inside and outside the crypto community.

What some people don’t know is that functional metaverses already exist for more than 2 years, being one of these Decentraland.

For this reason Morocotacoin brings you this guide, so that you can enter one of the most complete metaverses and learn some ways earn money in this digital world.

It is important to note that Decentraland works through the Ethereum network, and has its own governance token called (MANA).

What did you need to get into Decentraland?

To start in Decentraland you must meet the following requirements:

Have Decentraland installed on your computer preferably in Google Chrome or Firefox browsers.

Have a Metamask account.

Link Polygon to your Metamask.

Good internet connection.

Decentraland is a open concept 3d game so a good internet connection is essential for smooth gameplay.

How to create my avatar in Decentraland?

To create your own avatar, Decentraland has a menu that contains a wide variety of options that will allow you to characterize your character virtual to your liking.

At the time of starting, it will present us with two options, if we want to be visitors or create an account within the game with our metamask wallet.

Selection of permanent or visiting account.

permanent user:

To have your permanent account you must select the option to connect your Metamask wallet.

Connect Decentraland to Metamask.

Then the menu will be displayed to select the characteristics of your avatarbe it hair color, eyes or clothing.

Avatar characteristics menu.

Finally, you must give your avatar a name, add your email and click the “Play” button to start in the metaverse.

Section to enter name and E-mail

visiting user:

Entering Decentraland as a visitor will allow you to create an avatar, enjoy the open world, talk to other players, however, you will not be able to receive any reward.

How to make money on Decentraland?

Within the Decentraland metaverse there are different ways to earn money:

Mining: one of the most used options by the users of the game is to mine some asteroids within the game that by breaking them you will receive rewards such as, diamond coins or NFTs that you can then sell within the marketplace.

Purchase and sale of NFT’s: within this universe there are many galleries where you can make investments in buying NFTs and then sell them on OpenSea.

Purchase, sale and rental of land: Another of the investments that are being made within the game is the purchase of land, either to resell it in the future at a higher value, or to rent it to other users within the metaverse.

We know that in the metaverse we only know its potential superficially, which leads us to understand that there is still much to discover.

However, the integration of large companies such as Samsung, Carrefour or the Australian Open greatly boost the metaverse and increase interest in this new digital world.

This article is merely informative and does not constitute a purchase or investment recommendation. We encourage readers to do their due diligence before investing in NFT games or cryptocurrencies as most are highly volatile.

Visit our news about NFT. Here.

Read the news about crypto games. Here.

Now you can buy bitcoins with local currencies from Latin America and without commissions on Binance

You can buy and sell bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies on Binance P2P with the local currency of Venezuela, El Salvador, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Uruguay, Peru, Bolivia, Paraguay, Brazil, Mexico and the Dominican Republic.

In Venezuela it is available purchase of cryptocurrencies with bolivars through Mercantil, Provincial banks, with bank transfer, mobile payment and PayPal.

To start buying, selling and trading cryptocurrencies on Binance you must have an active and verified account. It is easy.

On Morocotacoin.news now you can see these simple tutorials to get you started in buying and selling cryptocurrencies: