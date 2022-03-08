How to create your personalized weekly exercise plan

“There is no universal standard when it comes to physical activity. We are all people with our own preferences, especially when it comes to getting in shape. And we all have unique body types, as well as different needs and goals,” says Samantha Clayton, Vice President of Sports Performance and Global Physical Education for Herbalife Nutrition.
The amount of exercise that is needed depends on the general goal of each person: thus, what may be a good weekly exercise plan for one may not be for another. The idea is to find a nutrition and fitness routine that fits your schedule and current fitness level.
How much exercise do we need?
There are various sources that recommend 150 minutes of weekly exercise (approximately 30 minutes five times a week) for weight loss and general well-being. This is classified as moderate to vigorous physical activity. However, if running a marathon is your goal, you’re going to need to train a lot more. But if your goal is to lose weight or improve your fitness level in general, 30 minutes might be enough; always keep in mind the following: “little” is much better than “none”.
Spend more time personalizing training
It is important that we all strive to achieve the minimum recommended amount of activity. If you think about it, 30 minutes is a relatively short time commitment and an achievable goal. “But I think that – while a 30-minute workout is adequate to get the health benefits associated with exercise – you could try a longer routine. For example, 50-60 minutes a day, it will allow you to focus a little more on yourself. This extra time can include a warm-up or a cool-down,” says Clayton. But it is not necessary to speed up the training: the watchword is to take a break, stay hydrated, and include the necessary sports supplements in your plan.
Know your limits: exercising too much can be counterproductive
Overusing a good thing like physical activity can ruin it. Overdoing your training can be just as damaging as doing nothing. Here are several of the reasons that exercising too much can affect you:
- Excessive exercise can put a stop to your weight loss goals. Taking your routine to the extreme can slow down your metabolism as your body tries to conserve its energy, causing you to burn fewer calories. Additionally, increasing the intensity level without sufficient rest can stimulate the release of cortisol, a stress hormone linked to weight gain.
- Your muscles need to recover. Exercise causes small tears in the muscle fibers, and as they heal, the muscles grow. Without a necessary recovery period and proper nutrition, the muscles will not regenerate properly. Therefore, you have to give yourself time to rest, stretch and recharge, and thus make your muscles recover faster.
- Excessive exercise can be bad for your overall health. Extreme cases of over-exercising can result in exhaustion, dehydration, severe injury, and even rhabdomyolysis, a condition that occurs when muscle tissue breaks down, causing muscle fibers to enter the bloodstream, potentially damaging the liver.
How much exercise is too much?
Limiting your intense training regimen to 3 or 4 days a week, allowing one or two days off is a great idea. It is necessary to be aware and combine the intense exercise regimen with correct nutrition: know how proteins, carbohydrates and fats influence your sports performance. Only oneself knows his body well, and that is why you always have to pay attention to how he feels. Strive yes, but don’t exhaust yourself.
Create a consistent exercise plan each week
Physical activity offers the best results when you are consistent. “It should simply be part of an overall wellness strategy to improve life. It’s all about staying active and getting at least the bare minimum of healthy activity each week. If you’re into exercise, make sure you take time to recover.” , synthesizes Clayton and gives us a model of training and rest, to give us an idea of how to plan the weekly routine.
- Monday: running and going to the gym (high intensity level).
- Tuesday: cycling and yoga (moderate intensity level).
- Wednesday: bodyweight interval training (high intensity level).
- Thursday: active rest day for a fun walk or hike (low intensity level).
- Friday: cycling and walking or running (moderate intensity level, but long duration).
- Saturday: “active” rest day to do any type of activity of your choice, not sedentary (low intensity level).