How to cultivate well-being and emotional health from work and daily life

We spend a third of our time at work. That is why it is important to cultivate well-being in everyday life, particularly in the workplace that occupies much of our time (Getty Images)

The science defines the wellness like a skill that is cultivated and builtbut like most human skills, its construction requires the investment of time and effort. The construction and care of well-being must become a habit that is cultivated not artificially, but immersed in our daily reality.

Mental health professionals affirm that the critical situation that the world has gone through in recent years has made evident the importance of well-being in facing challenges: “The reality is that, Many of us spend a third of our time at work. If we think that another third should be spent resting, we will soon understand how important it is to cultivate well-being in daily life, particularly in the workplace that occupies much of our time”, says Dr. Mary RockDirector of INECO Organizations and Scientific Coordinator of the Symposium.

So much so, that younger generations increasingly prioritize their mental health and seek to work in companies with cultures that encourage it. Thus, those who focus on enhancing their well-being by taking care of their body, their rest time and their emotional health, they will be more prepared to face an increasingly changing and uncertain future.

“To compete for talent, companies and individuals will have to make changes by incorporating mental health into their policies, practices, measures and benefits. This change includes the efforts of all institutional actors who must also appropriate the issue to serve as allies, promoting an environment of transparency and openness and a culture that favors well-being”, concludes the specialist.

In this line, with the participation of world-renowned professionals and aimed at the entire community and professionals from different disciplines interested in the subject, the next October 13 will be done free of chargel Third Virtual and International Symposium on Neurosciences and Wellness. It is organized by the INECO Foundation and will focus on the construction and development of well-being in everyday settings, particularly at work.

Outstanding professionals such as Jacqueline Brassey, from the McKinsey Health Institute, or Martinua Rua and Alejandro Melamed, They will address topics such as: Well-being as a skill that is learned and built; practices to promote wellness at work; the impact of mental health on business; the leadership of the future; Mental Health and Well-being from a gender and generational perspective; new technologies that are allies or enemies of well-being: the concept of digital well-being; diseases of the mind and their impact on people, teams and companies; among others.

Registration is open and free for the entire community of different disciplines interested in the subject. Requires prior registration, entering here.

Created in 2008, the INECO Foundation supports research programs aimed at understanding the neurobiological bases of the most complex brain processes and promotes academic projects aimed at improving the prevention, detection and treatment of neurological and psychiatric disorders.

Its fundamental pillars are interdisciplinary work; the relevance of research projects for society; the international impact of his research; and raising awareness of neuroscience issues in the community.

Among other recognitions, the INECO Foundation obtained the 2018 Konex Award as one of the 5 most outstanding health entities of the decade in Argentina (2008-2017).

