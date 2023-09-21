How to deal with chronic pathology that affects 30% of the population in the spring

Spring is coming and almost 30% of the Chilean population knows that the coming months will be complicated, especially for patients who have not received adequate treatment during the year to treat respiratory allergies. And with the beginning of pollination of trees, the first manifestations of allergic rhinitis in people with allergies begin, which heralds the appearance of major symptoms in September and October, when the spring season is in all its splendor.

As Paola Tocche, immunologist at Clinica Meds, explains, “Allergic rhinitis is a very prevalent disease and it is estimated that one in three people may develop it. This can manifest through sneezing, itching in the nose, nasal congestion, mucus formation, and even loss of smell. It has a very significant impact on the quality of life, impairing the quality of sleep, sports, academic, preschool, school and work performance in adults.

“The most common complications are sinusitis and bronchial symptoms, such as cough and asthma,” the allergist said. At the eye level, redness of the mucous membranes, tearing and an itching sensation in the eyes and eyelids may occur. Although less common, there are patients who may experience pruritus (tingling or burning of the skin) due to exposure to circulating pollens. “Even people who have severe allergies can develop hives when they come in contact, for example, with grass.”

Contrary to popular belief, the increase in allergic rhinitis symptoms at this time of year is not only related to spring flowers, but also to the plants that do so through the air. In this sense, the MEDS professional assures that “allergies on this date basically increase due to pollination. The number of circulating pollens begins to increase, initially from trees, from grasses and, a little later, also from weeds.”

Regarding the timing of spring allergies, Dr. Touche indicated that “it will depend on where you live, because in the central region we see it in mid-August, where the first patients who are allergic to certain grasses appear. are kind of sensitive, they’re already there.” Then there are tree peaks, which have very significant levels of pollen that come from oriental plane trees, maples and poplars, and then we have the arrival of weed pollens that as a result of climate change are peaking in March, April and even That can increase up to. May. Therefore, this seasonal situation that we marked well years ago is changing.

According to immunologists, allergic diseases are mainly caused by genetics, but there is also an environmental problem due to which allergies are on the rise. “It is very important to know what someone is sensitive to, because based on that I can know when to start the treatment and when to stop it so that it is really effective,” he indicated.

Regarding the treatments used for people suffering from allergic rhinitis, the expert in Clinical Immunology assures that “the most common are antihistamines, intranasal corticosteroids and, when ocular symptoms occur, the use of eye drops. However , there are other types of methods that will be directed specifically at the cause, which is immunotherapy. Allergy vaccines manage to reduce the patient’s sensitivity to what they are allergic to, because the allergy-causing factor is injected with small But increasing doses are given that are standardized so that the person begins to tolerate their risks.”

Toché assures that thanks to immunotherapy “the symptoms will subside over time, the need for the use of medications will decrease and it is able to prevent the development of asthma in patients with rhinitis, thereby improving the patient’s quality of life.” Therefore, it is an effective and validated treatment for both allergic respiratory diseases such as rhinitis, asthma, allergic conjunctivitis, as well as allergic diseases associated with bees and wasps.”