A new rebound is attempted and while Europe appears stronger and continues to move sideways bullish, Wall Street is far from the annual highs reached in the first weeks of the year.

Where are they headed in the short term and how to deal with these increasingly indecipherable and scattered markets?

Let’s proceed step by step.

At 5:50 pm on the trading day on January 20th we read the following prices:

Dax Future

15,900

Eurostoxx Future

4,288.5

Ftse Eb Future

27.405

S&P 500 Index

4,591.88.

The annual fractal projects declines until at least the month of June

In red, our annual forecast for the world stock index on a weekly scale for 2022.

In blue the graph of the American markets. These are 76% correlated with international price lists.



What were we waiting for this week?

The strategy was to proceed day by day as many indicators are positioned on the side and generate mixed signals. The hypothesized scenario turned out to be correct.

Dax Future

Very short bearish trend until we see a daily close above 15.961. Long-lasting downsides only with a weekly close of less than 15,711.

Eurostoxx Future

Very short bearish trend until there is a daily close above 4,283.5. Long lasting drops only with a weekly close below 4,216.5.

Ftse Mib Future

Very short bearish trend until there is a daily close above 27.610. Lasting reductions only with a weekly close of less than 27,145.

S&P 500 Index

Very short bearish trend until there is a daily close above 4.612. Lasting highs only with a weekly close above 4,749.

Investment position in progress from a multidays perspective

The graphical picture is identical to that of yesterday and the previous rounds, therefore the conditions for carrying out operations with risk rewards in favor continue to be lacking. The operational signal is therefore Flat.

What to wait for Friday?

It is difficult to make a reliable forecast, but beware, a fall below today’s lows would initiate a lasting downward directional phase for all the indexes analyzed. Conversely, a continuation of the upside could lead to the assessment that the recent retracement can be archived.

These are the main rounds and the signals generated by the prices must be carefully evaluated.