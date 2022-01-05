Many suffer from it, but often, out of modesty, they prefer not to say it. What are the diseases or ailments related to our buttocks are not always easy to communicate to the outside. Sometimes you are really ashamed of anything, as if one problem were less important than another. Still, there are some very common and painful aches that are absolutely not to be ashamed of.

One of the main ones is that of hemorrhoids. A problem that affects a very large portion of the population. It sounds unbelievable, but that’s the way it is. We do not notice it, because maybe we know very few people who suffer from this problem and communicate it, but in reality they are really many more. We have already seen in the past with which foods to try to prevent them. In particular, it is possible to prevent hemorrhoids or counteract the pain in their presence by following these scrupulous dietary tips.

How to deflate hemorrhoids with a simple natural remedy that will give immediate relief

Today we see how to go and treat them immediately. Always remembering that if the problem persists, it is absolutely necessary to consult a doctor. What we propose is a natural remedy, but that may not be enough without adequate therapy.

Simple, also effective for pain relief. We are talking about warm water. Yes, because the temperature of the water can greatly affect the pain. In fact, many think that the most effective solution is cold. Soaking your butt in a basin or bidet filled with water of this kind could be a quick fix on the surface only. In fact, the vasoconstrictor effect could initially help, but then be even counterproductive, because it would cause an increase in pressure on the hemorrhoids with consequent increase in pain. It is recommended to use it only if the pain is really incipient and unbearable to soothe it immediately.

Hot or lukewarm water

From the vasoconstriction of the cold, to the vasodilation of the hot, the step can be very short. Consequently, the best solution, even if we repeat it temporarily, is that of lukewarm water. It would decrease the pressure on the hemorrhoids, allowing for better blood flow circulation. If we want, we can add drops of essential oils to make the treatment even more effective. For example, using calendula oil, which is great for its anti-inflammatory and softening properties.

Here’s how to deflate hemorrhoids with a simple natural remedy that will give immediate relief, with warm water. Therefore, we can act immediately. If the pain persists, it is advisable to call your doctor to have a certain diagnosis to remedy the painful discomfort.