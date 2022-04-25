How to deflate your belly with these detox ingredients that satiate and reduce abdominal fat to be ready for the swimsuit test

Time seems to have flown by. In a moment we are in spring and that means only one thing: summer is almost upon us. How to pass the costume test?

Furthermore, we are returning from the Easter holidays. We do not blame those who went wild, because this year Easter had to be celebrated properly. Now, however, it’s time to get back to eating properly, if our intention is to achieve a flat stomach.

How to do? First, we need to correct our diet and, secondly, support physical activity. As for training, experts suggest how to walk, not only to sculpt the physique but also to reduce bad cholesterol. In fact, let’s imagine that on Easter Monday someone could have exaggerated the amount of red meat.

As for nutrition, doctors and nutritionists suggest consuming more fruits and vegetables, at the expense of fatty and sugary foods. However, it would be advisable not to overdo it with fruit as well. Although it contains natural sugars, it is still sugars.

The smoothies

In practice, green light for fruit and vegetables, paying attention to the quantity. Here’s how to deflate your tummy with these detox ingredients, which will help us reach our goals soon. We recommend drinking one smoothie a day, weighing the fruit inserted.

Thanks to the antioxidant action of fruit and the vitamins and mineral salts contained, with the following smoothies we should have the opportunity to satiate ourselves and, at the same time, to reduce abdominal fat:

blueberry smoothie;

kiwi smoothie;

carrot smoothie;

fennel smoothie;

orange smoothie;

orange and carrot smoothie;

apple smoothie.

The Veronesi Foundation also suggests reducing abdominal fat, as it could be a risk factor for cardiovascular disease. What do you need to make the different smoothies?

For the blueberry smoothie we need 100 g of blueberries, half a green apple, 80 g of Greek yogurt and, to replace the classic sugar, a teaspoon of honey. And for the kiwi smoothie the ingredients are the same as the one mentioned above, but the blueberries will have to be replaced by two kiwis.

As for the carrot smoothie, we need two carrots, half a green apple, the juice of half a lemon and a piece of ginger. Instead, for the fennel smoothie we need in addition to half a fennel, the juice of half a lemon, half a green apple and 100 ml of water.

For the orange smoothie, we will need an orange, half a green apple and the juice of a whole lemon. Different, however, that of orange and carrot, because we will need two carrots, a stalk of celery, a piece of ginger and an orange. Finally, for the apple smoothie we need an apple, 70 ml of water, a little cinnamon and the juice of a lemon.

