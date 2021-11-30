How to defrost your windshield, do-it-yourself tricks against ice

Motor enthusiasts will certainly know everything about how drive safely with the arrival of real cold but there you find yourself having a hard time defrost the windshield (or knowing when to change winter tires). Better then know all the tricks to solve this age-old problem that plagues those who do not own cars with the heated windshield.

Let’s imagine the expression of envy on your faces, but let’s not lose heart: remove the ice from the windshield it is not an impossible undertaking, at least with these remedies within everyone’s reach and at a very low cost.

Let’s start by saying that turn on the heaters by car in the hope that the glass will thaw is not the most suitable solution but certainly among the most practiced by the layman. The air, in fact, does not heat up immediately and then it is not distributed evenly on the windshield so the remedy is not as effective as, for example, using the scraper.

Even more wrong then throw hot water on the frosted windshield: the thermal shock can seriously damage the glass and compromise its functionality.

To defrost the windshield without wasting half a day in the cold, there is a defrosting spray on the market: it takes about a minute to melt the ice, however it has important disadvantages such as the small quantity in each single bottle, costs and presence of toxic substances and harmful to the environment.

However, it is possible to replicate the product with a decidedly greener DIY version and at almost zero cost. To remove the ice from the glass just make a mixture of alcohol and water (2 parts of alcohol and 1 parts of water) and pour the liquid onto the windshield. We will wait a few minutes and that’s it.

Otherwise, for prevent the windshield from freezing, you will need vinegar always mixed with water (3 parts of vinegar to 1 of water): the mixture will go sprayed in the evening to prevent ice from sticking to the glass.