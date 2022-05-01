How to delete iPhone keyboard history and why it is interesting to do it

Share

Steps to Clear Learned Words from iPhone History!

After some time writing messages, emails or comments on social networks, the keyboard functions of our mobile, like the automatic corrections and suggestions can be annoying at the time of writing. To solve the root problem, we can choose delete iphone keyboard history and leave it like new.

How to delete keyboard history on iPhone

Determining when the time has come to delete the keyboard history depends on our judgment, since There is no way to view a list of the iPhone’s keyboard history, nor to edit individual words..

The iPhone keyboard history is deleted by resetting the keyboard dictionary as shown below:

go to Setting .

. press General .

. click on Transfer or Reset iPhone .

. Choose Restore .

. Enter your access code if requested.

if requested. press Restore dictionary.

After applying these steps the iPhone dictionary is like the first dayleaving it ready to relearn our style and save new words.

Automatic corrections against predictive text on the keyboard

Although the previous step is definitive, another alternative can also be evaluated. This other configuration allows disable predictive text and keep history intactwith those words of common use that you have already learned, even if they are not spelled correctly, such as nicknames.

These instructions show you how to disable both autocorrect and predictive text, since the two settings are in the same location, but you don’t have to disable both.

go to Setting .

. press General .

. touch Keyboard .

. Touch the button autocorrect to turn off the autocorrect feature.

to turn off the autocorrect feature. press Predictive text to deactivate the predictive text function.

These changes are fully reversible and just repeat the same steps and activate the functions to see them again.

Once in the iPhone configuration menu, it is possible to take advantage of it to change some other characteristics of the device’s keyboard, among them:

Change my iPhone keyboard: After installing a new iPhone keyboard, tap the globe icon at the bottom of the screen to switch keyboards. Touch the globe until you see the keyboard you want, enter the list of downloaded ones

After installing a new iPhone keyboard, tap the globe icon at the bottom of the screen to switch keyboards. Touch the globe until you see the keyboard you want, enter the list of downloaded ones Move the iPhone keyboard: Long press the keyboard icon, then tap Undock to move the iPhone keyboard. Tap Dock to return the keyboard to its original position.

Long press the keyboard icon, then tap Undock to move the iPhone keyboard. Tap Dock to return the keyboard to its original position. Increase the size of the iPhone keyboard: To do this, enable the Zoom feature on your iPhone and double-tap the keyboard with three fingers to zoom in.

As one of the most used tools in our iPhone, the keyboard should work in the most optimal way according to our habits, and it is very simple.

