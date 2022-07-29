Have you made the decision to delete your Instagram account? If you don’t know how to do it, just follow our guide.

That’s it, you’ve made the decision: you no longer want to be part of Instagram’s one billion monthly active users. Whether it’s because you no longer see the use of it, you no longer want to contribute to the success of the social network, because Instagram has become too similar to Tiktok, or simply because you have something better to do , we guide you through the steps.

Warning: deleting your account is not the same as deactivating it. Disabling your account temporarily removes your account from Instagram. Your profile is no longer visible, but it’s a measure that can be undone at any time — and then everything will go back to how it was. If you choose to delete your Instagram account, everything will disappear for good from the social network and the Internet: your profile, your photos, your videos, your comments, your “likes”, etc.

If you prefer to deactivate your Instagram profile, we give you the necessary instructions here. If you’ve made the decision to delete it, then you’ve come to the right article: here’s how to delete your Instagram account for good.

How to delete your Instagram account?

Deleting your Instagram account is not as simple as that. Curiously, while the majority of users connect to the social network through the app, directly from their phone, if you don’t have an iPhone it is necessary to connect to a web page or go through a computer to delete its account. Indeed, in the app settings, the option ” Delete your account ” does not appear. The manipulation is explained on the Instagram site, where there is also the link to access the “Delete your account” page.

Delete Instagram account on Android

Go to Instagram’s help page, and click on the “Delete your account” link.

Once on the page, a drop-down menu offers you to choose between several reasons to explain your departure.

All you have to do is click on “Delete”.

Several steps are required // Source: Numerama screenshot

Delete Instagram account on iPhone

If you have an iPhone, no need to go to an external web page: you can do it directly from the app.

Tap your profile picture at the bottom right to access your profile,

once there, press the icon with the three lines at the top right to go to the “Option” section,

Then click on “Settings”,

go to “Account”, then, at the bottom, choose the option “Delete account”

tap “Delete account” again, then “Continue with account deletion”

a drop-down menu will appear, which allows you to indicate why you wish to delete your account. You must answer this question: the button to delete your account only appears when you have selected a pattern in the menu.

You will then need to enter your password again, and click one last time on “Delete account”. Warning: the app will offer you at the last step to deactivate your account rather than deleting it, be careful when clicking.

Follow the guide // Source: Numerama screenshot

You are almost there // Source: Numerama screenshot

Delete Instagram account on PC

The manipulation to be done on PC is similar to that to be done on Android.

Make sure you are logged in on your computer to the web version of Instagram. Log in if not.

Go to the page “Delete your account” . You will need to answer the question ” Why do you want to delete your account », and choose the option that suits you best before you can do the following steps.

. You will need to answer the question ” Why do you want to delete your account », and choose the option that suits you best before you can do the following steps. Enter your password again, and click “Delete”.

You will need to answer a question before deleting your Instagram account // Source: Numerama screenshot

It is important to note that your profile and account information are not deleted immediately, but 30 days later — in the meantime, your profile will no longer be visible on Instagram. If you finally change your mind and want to keep your account, you just have to log in again before the deadline, and indicate that you want to keep your account.

How do I download my data before deleting my account?

If you still want to keep the photos you have published on the platform, it is possible to save and download all your data simply, before deleting your account. Unlike deleting your account, you can do this directly from your app.

How to download Instagram data from Android?

To download your data from the Instagram app on Android:

Go to your profile, click on the three small lines at the top right, then on “Your activity”.

Once inside, go to the very bottom, and click on the last option, “upload your information”.

You can then choose the email address at which you want to receive your data, as well as the period. You will also have to choose the content you want to download, and the format in which you want to receive it.

Here’s how to upload your data to the app // Source: Numerama screenshot

How to download Instagram data from iPhone?

For once, there is no difference between the Android and iPhone versions: you have to follow exactly the same steps to download your data.

Go to your profile, click on the three small lines at the top right, then on “Your activity”.

Once inside, go to the very bottom, and click on the last option, “upload your information”.

You can then choose the email address at which you want to receive your data, as well as the period. You will also have to choose the content you want to download, and the format in which you want to receive it.

How to download Instagram data from PC?

The procedure to follow on PC is different.

Click on your profile picture at the top right to access your profile, then click on “Settings”,

click on “Security and privacy”,

scroll down the page to the option “Download data”, then click on “Request a download”,

you must then indicate the email address at which you wish to receive your data, and choose the format in which you wish to receive them, in HTML or in JSON.

Enter your password again, then click “Request Download”.