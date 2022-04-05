how to detoxify the body in just 3 days

Sugar: do you know that we can detoxify from this food in three days? Let’s find out together how we can do it.

In the course of our life we ​​assume a lot of sugar: this is one of those foods that can do a lot of harm to our body and is one of those ingredients that is found in many foods, such as sweets, ice cream, chocolates, carbonated drinks.

But there is a way, even very fast, that we can use to detoxify ourselves from sugar. What we need is a lot of patience. This treatment lasts about 72 hours: after just 3 days, we can already see the difference and feel so much better.

Are you curious what this method is? Let’s find out together.

For 3 days you should follow a diet, which does not involve the use of sugar. First of all, we must tell you that immediately before and immediately after meals you will have to drink plenty of water.

The first day you will have to do breakfast with a cup of oatstogether with dried fruit and with a cup of teaor coffee, without however use sugar.

How to detoxify ourselves from sugar in three days

How snack you could eat a cup of nuts. While at lunch You can choose between a chicken breast or grilled fishtogether with pumpkin seedswith a carrot garnish or even beetroot.

TO dinnerinstead, you can eat salmonaccompanied from mushrooms and broccoli (or cauliflower).

The second dayinstead, for breakfast you will have to eat a cup of oats with a fruit, like apple or pear. The snack in the middle of the morning, you can eat a cup of walnutslike on the first day.

For lunch you should eat grilled courgettesseasoned with thyme and apple cider vinegarwhile a dinnerinstead, you can eat steamed vegetables with cod.

In the end, the third and last day, for breakfast you can eat a cup of oatmeal along with nuts and fruit. As a snackinstead, you can choose a glass of cashew nutswhile at lunch you can cook two chicken legs with herbstogether with a garnish of grilled vegetables. In the end, at dinneryou can eat a vegetable soup.

What are you waiting for? Try this diet for three days and let us know what you think. Did you feel better after making this choice?