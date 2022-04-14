Residence is a time of learning, growth and humility of mind. Unfortunately, many residency programs have embraced the archaic practice of a fixed mindset, which inhibits room for growth and maturity.

THE CONS OF A FIXED MINDSET

Unlike mental growth, fixed mindset encompasses the belief that mistakes are bad, having the right answer is always a priority and being the best at everything is key. This is self limiting and can create a hostile and competitive environment.

Fortunately, many training programs Residents have adopted a growth mindset practice, which reframes failures and mistakes as opportunities to learn and grow.

As a medical resident, it is crucial to adopt and adapt to a growth mindset. But how do you do this?

How to develop MENTAL GROWTH during medical residency?

The intentional efforthard work, learning from mistakes, asking questions, being honest about what you don’t know, and becoming the best version of you These are critical steps in embracing a growth mindset during your residency training and beyond.

Medicine is a journey.

Matching a coveted residency is just the beginning of your long journey in medicine. One of the beautiful aspects of medicine is that you will never know everything. We must strive to become lifelong learners to continually improve care for our patients.

As we search for excellence in our specialties elected, there will always be more to learn. This complete knowledge may seem overwhelming, but instead of feeling stressed and defeated by the continuous learning process, we must commit to finding joy in the pursuit of knowledge.

Be humble

As a resident, and for the rest of your career in medicineyou will be wrong, you will make mistakes and you will even compare yourself with your colleagues.

When receiving feedback, it’s easy to focus on how your performance compares to your peers instead of focusing on key teaching points. Seek feedback and accept it as a constructive learning opportunity. These setbacks and mistakes can be seen as stepping stones rather than obstacles.

The growth mindset recognizes that mistakes are a natural part of growing up, which helps limit embarrassment or feelings of failure that can cloud your ability to learn.

Encourage self-care

A growth mindset recognizes the importance of promoting self-care or holistic wellness to fuel your stamina during your specialty’s challenging journey. We tend to neglect the important parts of ourselves while working 80 hours a week, which can take a toll on our mental and physical health. This can lead to burnout, resulting in poor performance and poor patient care.

It is essential to realize that the components of professional growth and personal are complementary, not antagonistic.

focus on yourself

residence is a highly competitive environment where many brilliant people strive to be the best at what they do. As a result, you may find other residents speaking disparagingly to you, or you may find yourself constantly worrying about what other residents say about you.

To begin with, there is no enough time in the day to worry about those things. As long as you do your best, maintain a good attitude, and cultivate your individuality, you will shine.

teaching others

As you progress through your medical residency, you will be in charge of teaching medical students and interns. It is important to teach growth mindset others to foster a healthy, resilient and sustainable training environment.

what this means to you

It is impossible to learn all aspects of medicine. Instead of treating this fact as a barrier. We can strive to become lifelong learners to continually improve the care of our patients by adopting a growth mindset practice.

By staying humble, accepting constructive criticism gracefully, and building and maintaining relationships with support stafflong residency days can be a time of immense personal, professional, and intellectual growth.

Related Notes:

Vaccination, a fundamental action for the eradication of diseases

Top 5 Laptops for Doctors in 2022

Medical student writes a crime novel and gets a contract with Netflix!