How to disable free will

The Sims 4 offers players thousands of gaming possibilities, as it is one of the most advanced life simulators that exist. Players can control their Sims however they want, but they also have some freedom to go about their daily lives even when the player isn’t paying particular attention to them.





Autonomy is not always good when it comes to The Sims, as Sims often cancel actions that the player had queued up or could even put themselves in dangerous situations with lethal consequences. This guide will show players how to turn off free will in The Sims 4.





How autonomy works in The Sims 4

Autonomy is a powerful mechanism in The Sims 4and while players can’t have complete control over it, they can change how much it affects their game.

Players will not be able to fully control how a Sim feels, as their emotions are based on events happening in their lives and around them. However, they can decide how much free will they would like the Sims in their home to have, as they can completely take charge of their actions. This means that Players can control whether a Sim goes to the bathroom alone, but they cannot prevent a Sim from feeling uncomfortable in the bathroom. The Sims 4 if your needs are too low or if your environment is dirty.

How to disable autonomy

There are several autonomy options that players can turn on and off to suit their preferences and preserve the life of their Sims. Players can change the autonomy settings in The Sims 4 opening the Menu, selecting Settings, and then opening the Game options eyelash. Here, you can set autonomy to Off or Full.

In The Sims 4, If Autonomy is set to Full, Sims will attempt to care for their own needs as best they can.. However, this will allow them to freely roam the world and do whatever they want. This can be quite disastrous, as it is not uncommon for Sims to be reckless and end up in bad situations. Players can turn off autonomy, causing Sims to only perform autonomous actions if it is to stay alive, such as trying to escape from a pool if they have started to feel exhausted.

Alternatively, Players can keep Autonomy on but turn it off for their selected Sim by turning on the Disable Autonomy for Selected Sim option..