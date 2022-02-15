How to disassemble Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus including screen | Video

After the Galaxy S22, even the “big brother” S22 Plus undergoes the usual teardown that tells us how the device is assembled. PBKreviews always takes care of it, which in recent days has shown itself to be very active towards the new South Korean top-of-the-range family (yesterday we also reported the resistance tests of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, for example). Let’s anticipate a detail immediately: if you have seen the standard S22 teardown, which we reported to you a few days ago, the differences are minimal optimistic. After all, the real usefulness of videos of this type is shown in the long run, when the owners need to repair their devices and look for an ad hoc guide.

In any case. As usual, it starts from the back cover, which is fixed with adhesive to the rest of the body. We therefore need heat, suction cups, picks and above all patience to avoid further damage. Note that such a process compromises the water resistance of the device, even if new adhesive is applied when it is reassembled. Immediately under the back cover there is a panel that houses wireless charging and integrates several graphite areas for heat dissipation. After that it’s all a matter of disconnecting cables and components, most of which are interlocking. The motherboard includes a graphite sheet on RAM, SoC and other “hot” components; there is also some thermal paste to facilitate heat transfer.

Unfortunately Samsung did not think of putting tabs to facilitate the extraction of the battery, but it has not exaggerated with the adhesive either, so that with a little isopropyl alcohol and patience you can still leverage without too much effort. It is worth noting that to remove the screenFinally, it is not necessary to disassemble the whole back: just apply heat to the front of the device and proceed, always very carefully, with picks and suction cups. The most delicate point is the connection to the rest of the components: there is a flex cable but it just protrudes, so you have to be very careful – especially when reinstalling the replacement component: you have to practically align the screen to the connector blindly. By opening the back also, however, the work is much easier.