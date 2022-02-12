How to dispose of 15% more fat and sugar

Scientists have discovered the trick to getting rid of about 15% more fat and sugar in 48 hours. And it is within everyone’s reach

Let’s face it: who wouldn’t like to know that with a little action it can dispose of 12% to 13% more fat and 14% to 17% more sugar than normal, and for the next 48 hours? Well, it’s possible: just have an hour available …

Get rid of more sugar and fat for 48 hours: here’s how –

The trick is to dedicate an hour of our time to an aerobic activity, even a light one. The treadmill or stationary bike is fine. To say it is a group of researchers from Oregon State University (USA), who have discovered that moderate aerobic training has a positive fat burning effect that continues for approximately 48 hours. Regular exercise creates a lasting change in metabolism, making our body burn more energy even in the hours following a workout.

Speed ​​up metabolism for 48 hours –

The discovery was made by carrying out tests on mitochondria, the part of the cell that transforms fuels such as sugars and fats into energy. Participants, all with a low level of fitness, were asked to use a stationary bike without too much intensity for an hour. Their muscles were then biopsied 15 minutes later and compared with the results the next day. The researchers report that the effects were fairly consistent: After exercise, participants’ mitochondria burned, on average, 12% to 13% more of the fat-based fuel and 14% to 17% more of the sugar-based fuel. So an hour of aerobic activity would be enough to activate the metabolsimo for a couple of days. “What we found is that no matter what fuel the mitochondria used, there were slight increases in the ability to burn the fuels,” says Dr. Matt Robinson, a lecturer at the university’s College of Public Health and Human Sciences. “And it’s pretty amazing that even after just one hour of exercise, these people were able to burn a little more fuel.”

Benefits of long-term aerobic activity –

“From a general health perspective it is very encouraging for people to realize that they can get health benefits from a single exercise session,” continues the research author. “But the purpose is to push them to do more: You did one, why don’t you try making two? Indeed … Three! The benefits of just one hour of exercise seem to wear off after a day or two. But when we repeat that exercise over and over and it becomes a regular habit, the benefits we get are long-term ”.