How to distinguish the Omicron variant from the flu? The symptoms of these two diseases are very similar, getting confused is possible. And inevitably get alarmed. But there are particular signs that help to understand, even if is the course of the disease to mark the most striking differences between Covid infection and seasonal flu. Add yourself to the Telegram group of news on Invalidity and Law 104 and Join the TheWam community and receive all the news on Whatsapp, Telegram, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Receive all the latest news on bonuses and work and be informed about the rights of the disabled and law 104

From the latest studies, and in particular for the vaccinated and recovered, the Omicron is however manifesting itself as a slight influence. Also for this reason the two pathologies are difficult to distinguish.

How to distinguish the Omicron variant from the flu: the symptoms

THE most common symptoms they are also similar to colds, with sore throat, runny nose and headache. The virus would also be capable of replicate quickly in the bronchi, but much less – and thankfully – in deep lung tissue.

There reduced severity of Omicron it is obviously good news, also because on the other hand it has been shown that its ability to infect is very high, up to 3 times more than the already very contagious one Delta variant.

At the moment, patients infected with Omicron also end up in hospital much less (a reduction of 75%). But on this point we still need to understand if it is because the virus is less aggressive or if it affects the greater coverage of the population, between vaccinated and cured.

Receive every day on your mobile the latest updates on disability and law 104 from this Telegram group. Also find out about bonuses, work and personal finance: join the whatsapp group, the Telegram group and the Facebook group. Write all your questions on Instagram. Watch free bonus video guides on the YouTube channel

How to distinguish the Omicron variant from the flu: smell and taste

One of the distinctive symptoms of covid is the loss of smell and taste. In some cases, and therefore less frequently, it can happen even with the flu. It is also true that with the Omicron variant this symptom much less is reported.

As for conjunctivitis it is more frequent in the flu, which also has gods much more pronounced muscle pain.

How to distinguish the Omicron variant from the flu: skin and diarrhea

The starkest differences begin with the disturbances of the grastrointestinal system. There diarrhea, for example, it is a lot more common in influenza compared to Covid.

Other small signs reveal them to us Skin.

With the flu, theherpes simplex, those small vesicles around the lips (very rare in the covid).

In the covid, on the other hand, in some cases it can manifest itself a rash, a form of dermatitis All over the body.

How to distinguish the Omicron variant from the flu: respiratory system

Where it’s easy to get confused between covid and influenza is sui respiratory system disorders who is affected by both of them pathologies. Although the covid can have a more serious evolution.

But: rhinitis and sore throat in the influence they are a constant, while they are not the rule for the covid.

But not only. The covid is defined “Biphasic disease”, that is: a low fever comes first, then passes, and a high fever arrives. A trend that does not have the influence.

In both covid and influenza, care must be taken when the infection affects the lungs. But the two diseases differ greatly in the healing phase. While the flu leaves no consequences, the covid may have some long-term consequences.

How to distinguish the Omicron variant from the flu: early stages

But how does the Omicron variant distinguish from the flu?

Well, as you have seen it is not easy. Especially in the early stages of the disease. To be sure, all that remains is do the tampon, which remains fundamental. And in the meantime obviously wear the mask for avoid infecting others.

As for drugs, it is necessary consult a doctor. But it may be worth hiring antipyretics and anti-inflammatories.

For the rest, doctors recommend rest and avoid getting cold, to avoid complications. It is also important hydrate well.