how to do her hairstyle

Chiara Ferragni never stops! And the blonde business mama proposed us one of her enchanting hair looks, posting a photo that sees her in the foreground, with a black mini pullover, her brand’s jewels and a refined chignon. Particular signs? The inspiration for the hairstyle seems to have been taken from the world of classical dance. In fact it is a ballerina bun, worn high and tight on the head, personalized by two nineties tufts (they were called tendrils) on the sides of the face, almost a frame of all femininity.

How to do the chignon: types and inspirations

Famous lover of the bun? From Angelina Jolie to Audrey Hepburn, without forgetting Mila Kunis and J-Lo, there are many divas who adore high portability combined with the refined aesthetics of the chignon. Chignon that, for everyday life, easily transforms into a messy low bun, Matteo Orlando, hairstylist of the Mastromauro Hair & Beauty Milan salon reminds us. How to recreate it? “I recommend putting your hair in a low ponytail, but without tying it up. Instead, roll them up starting from the bottom in a kind of vortex and secure them with a rubber band and / or bobby pins. It must be said that this bun, very practical and comfortable, is especially good for those with an elongated face, because it harmonises. The chignon with braid is very beautiful and particularly sought after. In this case, proceed like this: gather your hair and tie it in a rather high ponytail. At this point, divide your pony tail into three strands and form the braid. Create your bun by rolling your hair and blocking the braid with invisible bobby pins. A cloud of fixing and polishing lacquer and the wow effect is guaranteed “.

3 products for a perfect chignon

