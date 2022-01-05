How to do it, costs and commissions

A NFT (non-fungible token), is a digital asset irreplaceable and traceable on the blockchain, associated with a physical or digital asset. When you buy an NFT, you acquire the irrevocable right of ownership on the asset associated with that particular NFT. NFTs are not interchangeable with each other, unlike cryptocurrencies, because each NFT corresponds to one and only one specific asset, whose changes of ownership are transcribed on the blockchain.

The artist Beeple, for example, sold his 5,000 works for more than 60 million euros in NFTs: the NFTs sold guarantee buyers every property law of the purchased works. Interest in NFTs has grown tremendously over the course of 2021. In response to this growth, the most popular exchange platforms, such as Binance, have introduced the ability to buy NFTs online. But what are the reasons for investing in NFT in 2021?

Why Invest in NFT

The NFT they have attracted the interest of many investors all over the world, precisely because they represent a novelty that has proven to be able to attract very important capital. Many investors today are wondering if NFTs could represent the future of property rights or, on the contrary, if they are a temporary phenomenon. Nowadays, however, we can confidently say that NFTs are a very interesting novelty, which is worth observing very carefully.

Here are some of the main ones benefits of the NFTs.

Growth in value: commonly, the most purchased NFTs are associated with assets that, presumably, could increase in value over time.

commonly, the most purchased NFTs are associated with assets that, presumably, could increase in value over time. Exclusive property: the purchase of an NFT guarantees you exclusive and certified ownership of an asset. Sometimes, even knowing that you will not receive a significant financial reward in the future, the mere fact of unequivocally owning a certain asset of value may be considered by some to be a gain.

the purchase of an NFT guarantees you exclusive and certified ownership of an asset. Sometimes, even knowing that you will not receive a significant financial reward in the future, the mere fact of unequivocally owning a certain asset of value may be considered by some to be a gain. Announcements: interest in the NFT market is very strong at the moment, and investing in NFTs can represent, for many people, a way to participate enthusiastically in this new phenomenon.

Now let’s see some of the main ones risks related to investments in NFT.

Scams : there are still no laws or regulations regarding the exchange of NFTs; this makes life easier for cybercriminals who, moreover, can easily hide behind the anonymity of addresses. NFT is a young and poorly regulated market, so you must always keep your eyes open and choose your investments carefully.

: there are still no laws or regulations regarding the exchange of NFTs; this makes life easier for cybercriminals who, moreover, can easily hide behind the anonymity of addresses. NFT is a young and poorly regulated market, so you must always keep your eyes open and choose your investments carefully. Theft / loss: by purchasing an NFT, you expressly assume all risks, including that of losing access to the NFT due to a buyer error or cyber-attack and computer piracy.

Buy NFT on Binance

Binance is currently one of the most popular exchanges in the world, among the first places in the world for volume of exchanges and with over 15 million registered users. The platform offers several tools, both for beginners and for experienced investors.

It’s possible buy and sell NFTs on Binance very easily, through a special Marketplace dedicated to this particular token. Let’s see how to do it in detail.

How to Buy NFT on Binance

How to Register on Binance

You can connect to the official Binance website, and register via email and password. You can also install the Binance mobile app, available on the Play Store and App Store, to verify your identity, using photos of your documents and face.

Once registration is complete, it will be possible to use the platform both via the website and via the app on your smartphone.

How the Platform Works and How to Deposit Money into the Account

The Binance platform features a very intuitive interface, and allows you to manage your investments with ease. It’s possible select the level with which you want to operate on the platform, choosing between a basic level (more suitable for a novice investor) and a advanced level (with multiple trading tools and an interface aimed at accelerating investment processes).

Before you can manage your investments it is necessary deposit money into the Binance account. To deposit money you can click on Buy NFT and then on the payment method you want to use. You can choose between different payment methods, including Mastercard / Visa or Bank Transfer.

How to Buy NFT on Binance

You can connect to the Binance NFT market, where you can buy both newly created and deposited NFTs. Sales follow the format Auction or Fixed price, and payments can be made in various cryptocurrencies.

If you have found an NFT that follows the method of auction, after selecting it, you will see a countdown relative to the end of the auction. On the same page, you can also consult the transaction list, sorted chronologically, made by other investors for that auction. If you are interested in purchasing, you will have to make an offer for a chance to win. The investor who has the highest bid at the end of the auction will win the NFT.

If, on the other hand, the NFT of your interest follows the format fixed price, just select it and then click the button Buy now, then following the purchase wizard.

Costs and Commissions

At the moment, the commission of deposit on the platform is free, and Binance applies one 1% fee on NFT transactions, for both sellers and buyers.

As for cryptocurrencies, withdrawal fees are determined by the blockchain network and can change without notice due to several factors. You can see the updated fee table on the Binance website.

Final Considerations

Currently, NFTs are a very interesting novelty, and participation in this phenomenon has recently extended to the general public, thanks to platforms such as Binance, which have made it easier and safer to explore this type of investment.

It is likely that we will hear a lot about NFTs in the coming months, especially with regards to progress towards legal regulation, and news to improve the weak points of this interesting tool.

Official site: www.binance.com