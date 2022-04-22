How to do Selena Gomez’s bob hairstyle that is trending

The boyish and angelic face of Selena Gomez (29) is perfect for a bottleneck bob hairstyle. Let’s see why this cut triumphs as a styling trend among celebrities and what secrets to keep in mind to wear it and feel comfortable with it.

Wavy bob hair: Selena Gomez is renewed

Young, successful and beautiful, the American singer, actress and businesswoman has said enough to the mane couple and long Selena Gomez He opted for the renovation and cut his hair.

Already in the year 2021 he had begun to flirt with the mane shorter and had perked up into a long, below-the-shoulder bob. Her results gave her the courage to style the new cut and she decided to go a few inches further by cutting her hair to the middle of the nape of her neck. It looks amazing on her!

This is a good technique to implement if you have very long hair and you don’t dare to make an abrupt change. A cut below the shoulders could help you make the decision. At that point, you either keep cutting or let it grow back.

Guaranteed movement for Selena Gomez with this new cut. Source. Instagram @selenagomez

Layers and bangs: Selena Gomez’s bob that can look great on you

The bottleneck bob cut o nape bob is a success of the artist: it is a layered bob cut, with some faded ends (irregular cuts to lighten the weight of the hair and work on a more natural fall) and the same color as always: brown dark, its natural tone.

The styling manages to harmonize a round face like Selena’s and mark the chin, the curve that manages to stylize the rest. Of course, she is among the cuts favorites of all the celebrities and ‘it girls’ for 2022 but is it for you? Let’s see.

The truth is a court that goes well with different faces, because it always stylizes. It is perfect to lengthen the neck, show it off and ideal for those who have naturally curly wavy hair, since combing it is easier and you only need a styling cream and your fingers.

Another advantage is that it keeps the hair healthy by not needing dryers or flat irons, in addition to cutting it, the hair improves, becomes healthy and grows with renewed strength.

There is no doubt about the obvious: it brings movement, volume and glamour. It rejuvenates the face and creates a structure around it that is usually perfect for elongated, oval and round faces alike.

This is because its movement compensates and balances the shapes. Of course, if you have a wide forehead, always bet on adding bangs, if not, part it in the middle or slightly to the side, it will be fabulous!

Do not fear the texturizer if you have straight hair, in which case it is recommended to add volume and movement. The product, applied with a round brush, will make the play of the different layers of the cut last longer.

the cut of Selena Gomez has a person in charge and it is the stylist Orlando Pita, if you want your hairdresser to do the same, it will be enough to save a photo of the beautiful American singer and show it to him since he is a court fashionable, easy to achieve and super known by all the stylists of any country.

do you like how it looks Selena Gomez the cut bottleneck bob? Would you dare to do it?

Remember! All the information that we provide in MDZ Femme is only for inspiration in case you have doubts. The important thing is that you have the look that makes you feel comfortable, always.