Entertainment

How to do Selena Gomez’s bob hairstyle that is trending

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 22 3 minutes read

The boyish and angelic face of Selena Gomez (29) is perfect for a bottleneck bob hairstyle. Let’s see why this cut triumphs as a styling trend among celebrities and what secrets to keep in mind to wear it and feel comfortable with it.

Wavy bob hair: Selena Gomez is renewed

Young, successful and beautiful, the American singer, actress and businesswoman has said enough to the mane couple and long Selena Gomez He opted for the renovation and cut his hair.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 22 3 minutes read

Related Articles

This is what Scarlett Johansson would look like as Number 18 in a hypothetical Dragon Ball Z live action – FayerWayer

1 min ago

[Fiches Draft] Drake London (WR), a risk worth taking

3 mins ago

The sexual clause that JLo requires Ben Affleck to sign

11 mins ago

her daughter Zahara teaches how to look elegant wearing sneakers

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button