How to do the isometric plank after 50, the easy exercise that activates the core and accelerates the metabolism and improves your form
In isometric exercises, you contract a muscle or group of muscles without causing movement of a joint. The plank requires you to contract
your core muscles while supporting your body weight on your
forearms, hands, and toes.
Because
requires quite a bit of core strength to keep the body in a straight line from head to heels, the
plank is considered an intermediate level exercise. But if you know certain tricks, you’ll have no problem doing them from the age of 50 and beyond.
To have
a certain physical form it is an essential component of any exercise, including the plank. Help to
avoid injury And allows
increase the benefits of exercise. In the case of
isometric exercises, proper form is critical. These exercises only strengthen the muscles when you manage to do
the position exactly as you should.
Therefore, if you want
strengthen your core properly, you need to possess a certain form to execute the isometric plank. Make sure that
your shoulders are directly above your elbows. keep them
contracted abdominal muscles so that the torso and buttocks do not fall to the ground. pull the
shoulders down and back and look down at the ground. This will help keep your neck and spine in alignment.
the muscles that work
The main effect of the iron is the
strengthening of the core muscles, particularly those of the abdomen and back. It mainly involves the erector spinae, rectus abdominis and its transversus. He also works the
muscles of the shoulders, chest, buttocks, and legs. One of the benefits of the plank is that you can strengthen many core muscles with a single exercise.
Core Strength Benefits
Increasing your core strength is essential because it affects virtually every aspect of your life. depends on
core force an activity as simple as getting dressed. even keep you
upright while typing on the computer. Increased core strength also improves posture, balance, and stability. Helps increase performance across a wide
variety of physical activities and sportsand also helps
protect your back from injury.
Do isometric planks from the age of 50
Proper exercise is an essential part of a
healthy lifestyle throughout a person’s life. However, as people age, the requirements of
physical fitness change. For example, older people tend to
accommodate and do not exercise the muscles core essentials as they should. For that reason, performing core-stabilizing exercises like planks is a crucial aspect of maintaining health and mobility.
The plates are
probably the number one best complete exercise for strength training and full body toning. And as Harvard Medical School recently explained, the exercises that mature and older people can do are precisely the same as those that people of any other age can do.
Tricks to do planks at any age
Generally, when people think of doing planks they imagine someone leaning on their
forearms and making a straight line. However, many people find it difficult to get down on the ground. Therefore, they choose
perform plank exercises with a chair instead.
Whichever method you choose to incorporate planks into your routine, at first it’s normal that they can’t
hold the correct position for more than a few seconds. However, with a little determination and the passage of time, it will be easier to achieve during
longer periods.
Also, some women find it
uncomfortable resting on the forearms. If that happens, it’s okay to do planks from a standing position.
push-up with arms fully extended and straight. The important is
adapt to what the exercise demands. And remember: with practice
you will make a lot of progress in strength and flexibilityso you will completely master the practice.
Contraindications
While isometric exercises like plank are generally quite safe,
some people shouldn’t do them. Because isometric exercises can make your
blood pressure riseyou should not do planks if you have
heart problems or high blood pressure. You should also avoid exercise
if you are pregnant.