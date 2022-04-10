How to do the perfect squat

Some people worry that squats will affect their knees and hips, but the reality is that this exercise can help protect and improve the function of these and other joints, said Sasa Duric, a sports scientist at the American Middle East University, in Kuwait, who has studied the squat. The movement “helps maintain flexibility, stability and function” in the hips, knees and ankles, he said.

But perhaps most crucially, squats are the key to wellness in life and aging. “When we clean the house or plant a vegetable garden, we have to do squats,” Duric explained. The same thing happens when we sit down and get up from chairs or bend down to play with children.

In essence, according to a 2014 scientific report, squats are “one of the most primitive and fundamental movements for improving athletic performance, reducing risk of injury, and sustaining physical activity for life.”

The correct way to do a squat

Squats are a simple, portable and powerful exercise. “You don’t need a gym,” Christensen said. You can do this anywhere that has a few inches of clear space, whether it’s a living room, office, stairs, park, or closet. And the only equipment needed is your body weight.

If you’ve never done a squat before, one of the safest and easiest ways to start, according to Duric, is with what’s known as a box squat, so called because it’s usually done on the exercise box at the gym. But you can also do it at home, in which case you could use a chair, stool, bench, or the edge of a bed.