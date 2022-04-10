How to do the perfect squat
What’s the best strength-building exercise that many of us could be doing right now, but almost certainly aren’t? If you consult various sports scientists and the most recent research on the subject, the answer will probably be resounding: squats.
“It’s probably the best exercise of all for building lower-body strength and flexibility,” said Bryan Christensen, a professor of biomechanics at North Dakota State University, Fargo campus, who studies resistance exercise.
The benefits are not limited to the lower body. “It’s really a full-body workout,” said Silvio Rene Lorenzetti, director of the performance sports division at the Swiss Federal Institute of Sports in Magglingen. “It requires abdominal stability and conditions the back.”
Some people worry that squats will affect their knees and hips, but the reality is that this exercise can help protect and improve the function of these and other joints, said Sasa Duric, a sports scientist at the American Middle East University, in Kuwait, who has studied the squat. The movement “helps maintain flexibility, stability and function” in the hips, knees and ankles, he said.
But perhaps most crucially, squats are the key to wellness in life and aging. “When we clean the house or plant a vegetable garden, we have to do squats,” Duric explained. The same thing happens when we sit down and get up from chairs or bend down to play with children.
In essence, according to a 2014 scientific report, squats are “one of the most primitive and fundamental movements for improving athletic performance, reducing risk of injury, and sustaining physical activity for life.”
The correct way to do a squat
Squats are a simple, portable and powerful exercise. “You don’t need a gym,” Christensen said. You can do this anywhere that has a few inches of clear space, whether it’s a living room, office, stairs, park, or closet. And the only equipment needed is your body weight.
If you’ve never done a squat before, one of the safest and easiest ways to start, according to Duric, is with what’s known as a box squat, so called because it’s usually done on the exercise box at the gym. But you can also do it at home, in which case you could use a chair, stool, bench, or the edge of a bed.
If you have a lower body disability or past injuries, first consult your doctor to see if squats are recommended for you. “Be patient and make sure you use proper technique,” Duric advised. “Don’t squat in a hurry.”
To start:
Keep that posture:
Once you master box squats, you can ditch the box or chair and free squat your bodyweight. But don’t forget to check your posture.
“Squats are a great exercise, both for building functional capacity and reducing risk of injury, as long as they’re done correctly,” said Brad Schoenfeld, a professor of exercise science at Lehman College in New York and a training expert. with weights.
According to Schoenfeld and other scientists, the beginner keys to a safe and effective bodyweight squat are:
Within these parameters, experiment to find the move that works best for you. “There is no optimal and universal method for everyone,” Schoenfeld commented. “There are certain biomechanical principles that must be followed,” he continued, “but then each person must determine what is most comfortable for him or her.”
Advance to squats with a higher degree of difficulty:
After a while, when it’s no longer difficult for you to squat your bodyweight, maybe it’s time to pick up a dumbbell. “Over time, you’re going to have to add some resistance” if you want to keep getting stronger, Schoenfeld said. Which brings us to goblet squats and pin barbell full squats.
“There are many variations of squats,” Christensen says. “The goblet squat, or ‘goblet,’ is one of the most accessible.” It’s an entry-level weighted squat and involves holding a dumbbell or other type of weight close to your chest with both hands, like holding a goblet, and squatting (without losing your posture). In a study that Christensen supervised last year, goblet squats successfully activated and strengthened the quadriceps, that is, the front muscles of our thighs. The effects were even more noticeable in women.
However, they weren’t as effective at working the hamstrings, which sit at the back of our thighs. For that, the study found, it is more convenient to do squats with an anchored bar, or ‘landmine’, named after the device found in gyms (which for some reason in English is called a “landmine”), which It consists of a rotating dumbbell tilted diagonally and anchored to a base on the ground. In the gym, you can put whatever weight you want on the bar, then grab the end with both hands, hold it close to your chest, lift it up, and then squat. This movement activates the quadriceps and hamstrings, as well as lower body muscle tone, Christensen’s study showed.
But don’t be intimidated by the squat universe. You know how to do them, we all do them. It is an elementary and essential movement. “The squat mimics many of the physiological tasks that we do in our daily lives,” Lorenzetti noted. So the “worst mistake you can make” with squats, he concluded, “is not starting to do them.”