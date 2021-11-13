How to do your own eyebrows

Never as in the last two years gaze he was so protagonist. Thanks to the masks, which inevitably shifted attention to the eye area, eyebrows including, a decisive beauty detail in the overall harmony of the face.

If the latest themed trends brow brought back to the spotlight very thin arcades of Nineties inspiration and stranger, at times unusual versions, branded Duemila, is the natural shape the one to follow and enhance to avoid distorting the expressiveness of the face. The eyebrows, in fact, are the frame of the gaze. That’s why they care, above all if done by yourself, at home, when you are not too experienced, it requires targeted interventions, intended to repair the sparse spots and areas or, if not, to eliminate excess hair. To show off beautiful bows in the Katy Perry style.

Here are some valuable tips and allies for one brow-care do-it-yourself.

How to make eyebrows with pencil

An ideal ally, and undoubtedly non-invasive, the pencil helps to fill in the sparser areas or small holes created by excessive “pushing”. But not only. It allows to define the brow shape while giving intensity and fullness at the same time. The fundamental rule is to choose the right shade, which comes as close as possible to the natural color of your eyebrows. Pena, the fall in a fake and uneven effect. The ideal is to apply it by creating small strokes, in a delicate way, just as if you were drawing hair in the less thick areas. In case, on the other hand, yes needed to create a more complete drawing, just place the pencil vertically on the side of the bridge of the nose to take the “right measurements”. In fact, the final part of the pencil will indicate the starting point of the eyebrows, while to know the opposite end of the arch, simply rotate the pencil 45 degrees, drawing an imaginary line that passes through the outer corner of the eye. That will be the end point of your brows.

Castor oil for the eyebrows

Widely used in hair care thanks to its fortifying power, castor oil it is also used in case of thinning or weakening of eyelashes and eyebrows. Rich in essential oils and vitamins, its use is widespread above all in Eastern countries, but for some time now it has also been gaining ground in the West. Its benefits derive from the high content of Vitamin E, omega-9 fatty acids and triglycerides which stimulate healthy hair growth. Just like we said here.

Mascara and eyebrow creams

Easy to use, the eyebrow mascara comb and color at the same time. Unlike the classic clear brow gel, mascara intensifies the color. The gel texture defines the eyebrows in a precise way, giving a natural and delicate filling effect. In the same vein we find the pigmented ointments, to be applied and blended with a practical brush.

Eyebrow gel

With a soft and flowing texture, the eyebrow gel is a real ally to keep the most unruly hairs under control. One pass is enough to give the arch a luminous and decidedly orderly effect.

Eyebrow tweezers

The temptation is to eliminate as much as possible, but although the tweezers help to intervene precisely on each single hair, care must be taken. Creating holes or sparse areas is around the corner. Less is more also applies here.

