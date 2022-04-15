How to Download and Install HBO Max on Amazon Fire Stick

From a web browser

Europeans do not currently have the official HBO Max application for Amazon Fire TV. Nevertheless, the app exists and is available in USA. We do not know if the reason why this application has not reached our country is due to Amazon, Warner or both. However, if we were to blame someone, it would most likely be another blunder by HBO Nordic, which is still the HBO subsidiary that controls the European terrain and has already shown more than once that they are not as competent as they should be. Without going further into the bush, the interesting thing here is that, as HBO Max is a global service, the American application will work with your Spanish account. You can get this app in three different ways and you will get the same result in all of them. In this first section you will learn to install it directly from the American Amazon app store.

To install the American HBO Max app on your Fire TV Stick by this first method, you will not need the device at the moment. Just grab a computer where you can access the web version of Amazon. Log in with the same account you use on the Fire TV Stick and follow the steps below Steps: