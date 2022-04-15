How to Download and Install HBO Max on Amazon Fire Stick
It has happened to us too. You go to the app store on your Amazon Fire Stick device, search for “HBO Max” and… Where is HBO Max? We don’t know if it’s a licensing issue in Spain or if the app isn’t translated for Amazon streaming devices, but as of today, we can’t install one. official HBO Max app on our Fire TV Stick devices from European stores. However, that doesn’t mean it’s impossible. In the following lines we will tell you everything you need to know to play the content of your HBO Max membership on your television with Fire TV. Fortunately, there are three different methods to do itso you can choose the way that seems easiest to you.
From a web browser
Europeans do not currently have the official HBO Max application for Amazon Fire TV. Nevertheless, the app exists and is available in USA. We do not know if the reason why this application has not reached our country is due to Amazon, Warner or both. However, if we were to blame someone, it would most likely be another blunder by HBO Nordic, which is still the HBO subsidiary that controls the European terrain and has already shown more than once that they are not as competent as they should be. Without going further into the bush, the interesting thing here is that, as HBO Max is a global service, the American application will work with your Spanish account. You can get this app in three different ways and you will get the same result in all of them. In this first section you will learn to install it directly from the American Amazon app store.
To install the American HBO Max app on your Fire TV Stick by this first method, you will not need the device at the moment. Just grab a computer where you can access the web version of Amazon. Log in with the same account you use on the Fire TV Stick and follow the steps below Steps:
- Go to the top right corner, where it says your name followed by «accounts and lists».
- Go to «My account»
- Under the icons, locate the section Digital content and devices and click «Content and Devices».
- In this new menu, locate the new top bar that just opened and click «preferences».
- Click again on the section «Country or region settings».
- Give to “change» and fill in the fields establishing as country USA and placing an address of that country. Our recommendation in these cases is that you use a hotel address, but if you want, you can also use the Fake Address Copy application. However, it is more advisable to search for a hotel on Google Maps and copy the address in a matter of seconds.
- give to “To update” and the assistant will force us to leave Amazon and return to identify usonly now, we will on Amazon.com.
- Without leaving the browser, now you can download hbo max right from there. Find the app in the store and hit ‘GetApp‘.
Once these steps are done, restart your Amazon Fire TV Stick and, once it connects to the server, the application will have been downloaded automatically. done that, follow these steps:
- Launch your new HBO Max app and log in with your account details.
- Check that everything works correctly.
- Revert region settings that we have done in the previous steps to put back the address of your real house (steps 1 to 7).
- Done, you will have HBO Max on your Fire TV Stick officially and completely legally.
From Downloader
Another option is to download the HBO Max app directly from a repository like APKMirror. To do this, you need several prerequisites. First of all, you must have activated the option «Install apps from unknown sources». You can do it from Settings> My Fire TV> Developer options.
Once that step is done, go to the amazon app store and locate the app Downloader. Now do the following:
- Go to Downloader and go to Browser.
- Inside the browser, type ‘Apptoide TV‘. A warning will pop up that the website wants to download an APK file. Accept and install. Apptoide TV is a Alternative app store for your Fire TV Stick. However, in this second step you could also directly search for ‘APK Mirror’ and search for the HBO Max app without installing anything else. Of course, the Apptoide option is more interesting because it will allow you to keep the application updated on your television.
- Opens now Apptoide TV and search for the HBO Max app.
- install it and ready. Start with your data and enjoy.
From your mobile phone
This other step is similar to the previous one, but using our mobile phone to send the APK file of the HBO Max app for the Fire TV Stick.
- Activate the installation of applications with unknown origin on your Fire TV Stick. Go to Settings > My Fire TV > Developer Options and turn on “Install apps from unknown sources.”
- On your mobile, download the HBO Max app for Android TV from the APK Mirror repository. You have it here.
- Done that, now we need download the app ‘Send Files your TV‘ both on our Fire TV Stick and on the mobile where we have downloaded the HBO Max application.
- Open the app on both devices. On the Fire TV Stick hit the “Receive” option to prepare to receive files. On your mobile, hit “Send”, locate the APK file and wait for the transfer to the TV to complete.
- Go back to the Fire TV Stick and install a file manager as ‘File Explorer’. Open it, go to the Download folder and look for the APK file that you just passed with your mobile. Select the file and hit «Install app». Wait for the process to complete and voila, you already have HBO Max on your Amazon Fire TV Stick device in just a few steps.