how to download it on pc

The Epic Games Store is going back to its old ways by offering one of the great survival games available for PC. We refer to ARK: Survival Evolved, which will be available for free download in the store until September 29. And best of all, you won’t be alone, as parent store Fortnite also offers Gloomhaven, an up to 4-player RPG inspired by the board game of the same name created by Isaac Childres.

It’s never too late to get hooked on a game like ARK let alone knowing that, even with a second part on the way, its community is one of the largest you can find today. Indeed, its success was such that ARK 2 confirmed the participation of Russell Crowe, Vin Diesel and Gerard Butler in the campaign mode. Although for now, yes, the game does not have an estimated release date.

How to Download ARK: Survival Evolved for Free on PC

First of all, to download the game, you must have an account on the Epic Games Store. If you don’t have it, don’t worry, you can create one and sign up for free from here. You must fill in the various fields (surname, first name, username, email address, password and if you wish to receive offers and promotions). Next, you need to agree to the terms of service, verify mail, and enable the two-step verification process. Once you have access to your account, go to the link we shared above and use your game. To play you will need the Epic Store client installed on your PC, download it from this link and that’s it, from this launcher you will have access to the entire game library… for free?

