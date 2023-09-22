How to download Minecraft 1.20.2 update

Minecraft 1.20.2 has finally arrived in Java Edition after multiple experimental snapshots and pre-releases. The update introduces a host of tweaks and hotfixes, as well as some notable new features. Since this is the case, fans will surely want to dive into the game and check out all the new additions and changes firsthand.

Fortunately, Java Edition is incredibly easy to download thanks to the arrival of the Minecraft Launcher. Once installed, PC users can simply update the game to 1.20.2 with just a few clicks.

If Minecraft fans are new to the update process, it seems like a good time to examine how to download version 1.20.2 in just a few moments.

How to Download Minecraft Java 1.20.2 on PC

Thanks to Minecraft Launcher, as long as you have a stable Internet connection, you can quickly and easily update the game to version 1.20.2. All that is required is to have purchased the game and logged into the launcher with the Microsoft/Mojang account that completed the transaction.

For Xbox PC Game Pass users, as long as you have the game and an active subscription, the Xbox app should keep Minecraft Java updated by default. However, sometimes hiccups occur and you may have to update the game manually. The good news is that this is also a very simple process.

How to download version 1.20.2 via Minecraft Launcher

If you haven’t already, download and install the launcher from the official Mojang site for the game. Open the launcher and select Java Edition from the list of games on the left of the window. To the right of the window and to the left of the green install/play button, there should be a button that says “Latest version.” Make sure this version is selected and it says “1.20.2”. Then, simply press the green Install/Play button. The launcher will download all the resources required to run version 1.20.2. Open the game when it’s finished.

How to download version 1.20.2 via Xbox PC Game Pass

Open your Xbox app and select your library. Scroll through your games and click the Java Edition thumbnail. Click the “…” button next to the Install/Play button on the next page and then click Manage. Click on the files tab and press the “Check for updates” button. If this method doesn’t work, open the Microsoft Store app on your PC and go to your library. Then press the “Get Updates” button or scroll down and click the update button next to Java & Bedrock Edition. It’s also a good idea to update the launcher.

That’s all about it! This process can be done for each new update that is released, although downloading Bedrock snapshots, pre-release builds, and previews requires a slightly different process. Whatever the case, with a decent internet connection, updating Mojang’s beloved sandbox game is surprisingly simple.