How to download the new WhatsApp stickers dedicated to Billie Eilish

In these days the awaited new album by Billie Eilish called Happier Than Ever has been released and, for the occasion, WhatsApp has launched new stickers dedicated to the American singer. Contained in a new special package, the stickers are available to all users of the most used instant messaging service in the world and, in addition to portraying the famous singer, they are also animated. The package, called Happier Than Ever, was published by WhatsApp itself and is therefore officially associated with Eilish.

Compared to the other stickers of WhatsApp, however, those of Billie Eilish cannot be obtained directly from the messaging application. On the contrary, they must be obtained by clicking on one special link. To access the stickers, then, just click on this link from your smartphone: this will open the application and you will be asked to download the package weighing 1.2 MB. Once done, you will find the Billie Eilish stickers among those available in the app, simply by clicking the appropriate button dedicated to the stickers.

WhatsApp launches these sticker packs on a regular basis and often in collaboration with companies and artists, as in this case. They can be drawn inspired by music festivals or famous pop stars, or they can refer to important social campaigns such as vaccination supported by theWorld Health Organization. Among those launched this year on WhatsApp we find the stickers of Earth Day, International Earth Day, and Ramadan. In Billie Eilish’s case, the package comes just days after the launch of Happier Than Ever’s new album and music video, which to date has garnered 10 million views on YouTube.