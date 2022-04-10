How to drag and drop content between apps on iPhone and iPad

Share

We tell you everything you need to know about this useful functionality of iOS and iPadOS.

The function “Drag and drop” of iOS and iPadOS offers users of the Apple ecosystem one of the best ways to share content not only with other contacts and followers on social networks, but also between various applications.

It is a really useful feature that allows you to transfer files, images, links and much more in other system applications. The feature is currently available on all models of iPhone Y iPad compatible with software version iOS 15 and iPadOS 11 (iOS 11).

If you’re not familiar with the Drag and Drop feature of iOS and iPadOS or if you just want to know new tricks, we recommend reading on to discover everything you need to know to drag and drop items between apps with your iPhone and iPad. It’s super easy… and very practical!

What is Drag and Drop?

Drag and drop is a feature whereby iPhone and iPad users have the option of holding their finger down on an operating system interface element and sliding it across the screen to send that element to another app or to another section of the screen. same app.

That is, drag and drop allows transfer content between multiple applications with a simple touch gesture on the iPhone and iPad screen.

Apple first released Drag and Drop functionality in 2017, alongside the arrival of iOS 11, on the iPad. But, until now, it was not yet available on the iPhone due to technicalities in the complexity of the mechanics of use due to the dimensions of the device’s screen. It wasn’t until the release of iOS 15 that the bitten apple logo firm finally introduced the feature for iPhone users.

How Drag and Drop works on iOS and iPadOS

Drag and drop operation is extremely easy and very natural, especially on iPadOS. It’s as natural and intuitive as moving a file from one place to another. It is done. That should be all you need to know. You simply keep your finger pressed on an element (file, image, video, link, text…) and move it –without releasing it– to another part.

How to use Drag and Drop on iPad

Diving deeper into the technique of drag and drop, we proceed to clarify how it works on an iPad with iPadOS 15 or earlier.

Follow these steps to use the Drag and Drop feature in iPadOS:

one. Hold your finger down on an item, be it text, a link, an image, a video, or a file.

two. Without letting go, move the item to another application by sliding your finger on the iPad screen.

3. Releasing said element will transfer it from one app to another.

This is a very useful feature that saves valuable time by not having to copy and paste items from one app to another. In the case of the iPad, it is very easy to use Drag and Drop with the Multitask of iPadOS when you’re using the Slide Over and Split View features, since both apps are visible on the screen at all times.

Additionally, if you have an app open in full screen you can drag and drop items between multiple apps by bringing the item to the bottom of the screen to access the Home Screen and from there select the app you want to transfer the content to .

How to use Drag and Drop on iPhone

Regarding the operation of Drag and Drop on iPhone devices, it is somewhat more complex than in the mechanics of the software related to the iPad for obvious reasons. Holding the iPhone with one hand leaves only one hand free to perform the actions required by Drag and Drop. But thanks to touch gestures multi touch of the iPhone is still possible.

Here are the instructions you need to follow to use Drag and Drop on iPhone:

one. Keep your finger pressed on an element whether it is a text, a link, an image, a video or a file.

two. Without releasing your finger from the screen, use another finger to swipe from the bottom of the screen to access the Home screen.

3. Tap on the app you want to transfer the content to to open it.

Four. Finally release your finger to add the element you have selected inside the other application.

How to drag and drop images between apps on iPhone and iPad

one. Open an app that contains images like the Photos, Safari, or Messages app.

two. Hold your finger down on one image or select multiple images and hold your finger down on one of them.

3. Go back to the Home screen without releasing the image and drag it to the icon of the app you want to add the image to, like the Notes app for example.

How to drag and drop screenshots between apps on iPhone and iPad

one. Take a screenshot on your iPhone or iPad.

two. Keep your finger pressed on the screenshot thumbnail located in the lower left corner of the screen.

3. Swipe your finger on the screen to move the screenshot thumbnail to another app like Messages, Instagram, or WhatsApp.

If this tutorial has helped you, we invite you to continue discovering iOS and iPadOS news, curiosities and tricks with other tutorials like this extensive guide to using Universal Control to control the screen of another computer from a Mac or this selection of tricks for the iPhone and iPad Calendar application.

