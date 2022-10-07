How To Dress As Selena Gomez’s ‘Only Murders In The Building’ Character On Halloween For Under $55

Image Credit: Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com

Since then selena gomez’s hulu show, Only murders in the building, airy, we’ve been obsessed. Not only is the show amazing, but Selena’s character Mabel steals the show with her witty attitude and her super stylish outfits.

Throughout the show, Selena sports a host of fabulous contemporary outfits that we’d wear in real life and if you’re looking for a last minute Halloween costume that everyone will love, look no further. We’ve rounded up two costumes based on Mabel’s most iconic looks from the show and you can shop them right here.

1. Selena fur coat and hat

In the first episode of the series, Selena’s character, Mabel, walks the streets of New York City looking cool in a short, bright orange faux fur jacket by Michael Michael Kors over a yellow sweater and slacks. paintings. She completed her look with a yellow beanie, red Beats headphones and a brown leather Kurt Geiger. While all of the options below are under $50, if she really wants to splurge on her Beats headphones, she can get them right here for $130!

Remelon faux fur coat

This bright yellow faux fur coat is not only faux fur, but it’s also super soft and cozy. It’s available in sizes Small to X-Large and has deep pockets. $54, amazon.com

Aphratti Crop Top Knit Sweater

This chunky knit sweater resembles Selena’s, although Selena’s was actually secondhand. It’s long sleeved, cropped, and super cozy – you’ll want to wear it to Halloween and all the winter months after. $25 amazon.com

Allegra K plaid pants

We love the plaid pants Selena wore in the episode and these are very similar. They are high-waisted and fitted at the waist but looser in the legs. Even better, they are available in sizes ranging from small to extra large. $38, amazon.com

Connectyle Classic Beanie

You can’t go wrong with this classic and simple beanie in the same color Selena wore. It’s available in 22 different colors so you can get a ton at a super affordable price! $11, amazon.com

2. Selena’s black suit and teddy coat

Another one of Mabel’s fabulous outfits was her all-black ensemble with a large brown teddy coat from Sies Marjan on top. While the coat is expensive, have no fear, because you can recreate her exact outfit on a budget.

Angashion Fuzzy Fleece Jacket

This plush coat is similar to Selena’s and is available in sizes ranging from small to 3X-large. It’s long and super cozy, not to mention extremely stylish. $48, amazon.com

VOBCTY Long Sleeve Turtleneck Shirt

Selena rocked a black turtleneck tucked into her jeans, and this soft, long-sleeved tee is the perfect option that you can wear all winter long. $18, amazon.com

Wrangler High Rise Kick Flare Jean Crop

Sels tucked her top into a pair of high-waisted dark wash flared jeans and these are the perfect pair to recreate her look. They are stretchy, flattering and extremely comfortable. $24, amazon.com

SODA FIRM Serrated Sole Combat Boots

Selena’s outfit wouldn’t be complete without her trendy and bold white combat boots. Not only are they similar, but they are also comfortable and stylish. She accessorizes with these shoes and a pair of gold hoops and your costume is officially complete. $27, amazon.com