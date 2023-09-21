How to dress for office? Natalie Portman demonstrates how to wear a tailored suit

Natalie Portman She has been the center of attention due to her divorce with dancer Benjamin Millepied, with whom she was in a relationship for more than eleven years and about whom rumors of infidelity have been heard. But this has not prevented him from shining, for example, at the recent edition of the Cannes Film Festival with several magnificent Dior models, or from focusing on his own projects in parallel to acting.

And apart from her stellar work on the big screen, what’s worth highlighting about this Oscar winner is her impeccable fashion sense. For example, recently Was invited to speak at the United Nations Summit for Dialogue on Sustainable Development In New York, her issue was gender equality, and as expected, she excelled in it Dress Whom you have chosen for this important occasion.

natalie portman chose a tailored suit, blazer And straight pants in cream color with black detailsUnder his jacket he wore a bralette black and as far as shoes go, they decided on some pump In a single color, a style that is very trendy for this time of year.

This is a perfect option for going to office. Photography: The Grosby Group

As far as her hair is concerned, Israel had her brown locks brushed, straightened and parted in the middle. When talking about makeup, we can see that she did it. Look Very natural, light black eyeliner on her eyes and neutral pink lips.

This look from the artist is a perfect demonstration of how to look elegant wearing a suit to the office or other formal events and professional contexts, especially for those who prefer to wear pants and not skirts or dresses.

Natalie Portman’s powerful message

On the UN account he shared these words from the ‘Black Swan’ hero: “I want you to take action for a better future,” calling on everyone to #ActNow for a more just society. “We can all do our part to make a difference,” says the important organization’s Instagram.

On the other hand, during the promotion of her new film ‘Secretos de un Escandalo’, she talked about how important the female gaze is in cinema. “Women directors should get equal opportunities as their male counterparts. But the experience of working with a director is about the individual, not the genre,” Portman said.