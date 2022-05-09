How to dress in a minimalist way? Get inspired by these 6 looks from the 90s

Although social networks will always be an abundant source of inspiration for how to dress minimalistI have discovered over the years that the archives are where the real gems can be found. Unlike the personality-laden power of vintage clothing itself, there is something about going back to the source, so to speak, that can help us avoid assimilating the style of others, something that is all too easy to do (albeit subconsciously). ) when scrolling through Instagram fashion feeds. Also, you already know that historical styles are often a key source of inspiration for designers when creating new collections, and if it’s good enough for professionals. So it’s good enough for us.

If the abundance of clean-lined silhouettes and straight-leg jeans is anything to go by, the ’90s have certainly remained a benchmark for the fashion world over the past 12 months. And as someone who has never gotten used to floral or patterned ensembles and the bohemian flavor of traditional summer style, I myself have climbed into my time machine and reviewed cool girl minimalism of my birth decade.

So what 90s looks are going to inspire my style this summer? Naturally, it had to include some of the supermodels of the day: Think Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss in their off-duty outfits between catwalks. Also, the iconic ankle-length white shirt dress that Gwyneth Paltrow wore when she was dating Brad Pitt, probably one of my favorite looks, and as a mixed bag about dresses, that’s saying a lot.

How to dress in a minimalist way: 6 looks from the 90s to achieve it

Vest + white T-shirt

Naomi Campbell.Photo: Jim Smeal/Getty Images

Put a twist on your favorite white tee this summer with a nautical-inspired tailored vest and pants ensemble. Do you want to make it more casual? Change the pants for some wide jeans.

Brunello Cuccinelli waistcoat.Photo: Courtesy White T-shirt from H&M.Photo: Courtesy

Straight leg jeans + tank top