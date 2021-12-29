How to dress on the go: the best outfits of the stars

Irina Shayk with a beige total look. Gwyneth Paltrow with beautiful comfortable dresses and Louis Vuitton maxi bags. Lady Diana with a double-breasted suit and crocodile bag. Like this celebrities and stars have created the trend of airport looks. To choose what to wear while traveling is one of the most complicated fashion puzzles to solve. Among those who put theelegance, and who prefers the comfort, once you have packed your bags just copy the stars to fly in style.

The bossy look for business travel

Traveling is always a pleasure, even when you do it for work. The perfect outfit, in these cases, can be more complicated to recreate. It should withstand different temperatures and withstand hours of crushing and wrinkling in flight. Opt for a tailored suit it can be both comfy and chic at the same time. Also an sheath dress, or one pencil skirt they may be more comfortable than expected. In cases where impeccability cannot be jeopardized, just play cunning. Heeled shoes in the bag, moccasins on the feet and dark glasses to mask jet lag.

When the airport becomes a walkway

For Victoria Beckham that’s it. Any occasion, even those at high altitude, is valid for confirm style icon unattainable. With often designer outfits from its own brand, it appears flawless even after intercontinental travel. But she is certainly not the only star who takes travel looks and comfortable clothes seriously. Audrey Hepburn he loved wearing, in the sixties, longuette dresses with décolleté and gloves. Pure coolness, which still inspires new generations today, from the Hadid sisters to Selena Gomez.

The glamor of the 90s still in trend

But who made these stolen shots a true fashion obsession were the icons of the nineties. Sexy, feminine, but also sporty and versatile. Gwyneth Paltrow, Liz Hurley and Cindy Crawford have transformed simple jeans, weight-bearing with a leather top and jacket, a must-have of the travel uniform. With large shoulder bags, often signed Louis Vuitton or Gucci, and rectangular glasses, paraded between Los Angeles and Paris creating trends around the world. The same relaxed but glamorous mood today is reinterpreted by influencers and star across coordinated sports sets. Leggins and bra, to be worn with oversized cardigans and Uggs, are there sporty-chic uniform for high altitude fashion.

