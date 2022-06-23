How to dress preppy like Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton at Wimbledon

Tennis at Wimbledon, the oldest tournament in the world – which takes place in a sure-fire annual edition – all eyes turn to the court where professional athletes such as Roger Federer, Martina Navratilova and Serena Williams have played. But in the public stands there is also a lot to see. The most famous spectators, are known to dress impeccably ad hoc with white looks for the games, wearing their most sober and elegant outfits for the occasion.

And in honor of this year’s edition of Wimbledonwhich kicks off the Monday after this week’s qualifying, Vogue takes a detailed look at some of the best style moments of celebrities over the years.

Throughout Wimbledon, which began in 1877, it has been a tradition that royals attend, and many of them have donned some of the tournament’s most memorable outfits. For example, Princess Diana in the early ’90s, who often showed up to games in her trademark big-shouldered sundresses. In more recent years, Kate Middleton he has worn elegant outfits in this series of matches; Some of her most memorable looks include the striking green Emilia Wickstead gown she wore in 2019, which was a nod to the tournament’s signature color scheme (green and purple). That same year, Middleton attended with Meghan Marklewho wore an exquisite white shirt by Givenchy and a patterned and pleated skirt by Boss.

Aside from royalty, Hollywood stars have also appeared at Wimbledon matches, and also with fabulous looks just as elegant. Sienna Miller has been a regular at the tournament, wearing the striped Ralph Lauren jumpsuit she wore last year, which certainly fits in with the easy, summery vibe that Wimbledon tends to adopt. The stars have also put their own stamp on the preppy outfit in more unexpected ways. In 2019, Kendall Jenner went minimal and collegiate, with a Polo Ralph Lauren look that featured a blue button-down jacket and white mini shorts.

This year, we are likely to see a big comeback of classic dresses Wimbledon-approved summer dresses or dapper cream tailored suits, and we just can’t wait to see what the stars will come up with. After all, it is clear that the event has become so important to viewers style as for parties.

Below, you’ll find the best preppy style moments from the biggest celebs to have been to Wimbledon.

Article originally published by US Vogue, vogue.com