How to dress to go to tennis

still with the doubt if Rafa Nadal will attend to the Magic Box for the Mutua Madrid Open 2022 Due to the injury -a stress crack in the third left costal arch-, before starting Indian Wells, I know we will see Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Dominic Thiem or Stefanos Tsitsipas. From April 26 to May 8Madrid being the center of world tennis.

If you already have your ticket, all you have to do is think about the outfits for the grandstand moment and we look at some royals Y celebrities to inspire us and choose well.

the royals

Kate Middleton, Meghen Markle and Pippa Middleton at Wimbledon.gtres online

1. KATE MIDDLETON

Kate Middleton at Wimbledon.gtres online

Kate Middleton is a true tennis fanatic and not only goes to the finals but is seen in the stands at Wimbledon several days each season. Pull a lot ofmidi-dress with lounges but also from two piecesas in this case of white shirt, navy blue blazer and polka dot midi pleated skirt.

Kate Middleton at the 2021 Wimbledon final.gtres online

Matching the grass and track linesThe Duchess of Cambridge attended the 2021 Wimbledon women’s final in a short-sleeved, flared midi dress and white pumps.

2. MEGHAN MARKLE

Meghan Markle arriving at Wimbledon.gtres online

When I was still living in Great BritainHarry’s wife from England goes to tennis with her sister-in-law Kate. Meghan Markle He has rarely disappointed in his appearances at Wimbledon, and has always preferred shirts or t-shirts with trousers and a skirt, never dressed. In 2018 I chose a striped shirt blue and white, wide pants white and a white borsalino with a dark strip to protect from the sun.

3. PIPPA MIDDLETON

Pippa Middleton at Wimbledon.gtres online

Although she is not part of the British royal family, she is the sister of the future queen of England and inspires us. pippa middleton prefer the flower dresses above all. This long-sleeved, V-neckline and draped at the waist, combined it with ivory accessories.

other celebrities

1. XISCA PERELL

Xisca Peller in the final of Roland Garros 2019.gtres online

Rafael Nadal’s wife Xisca Perellusually goes with very sporty looks, t-shirt, jeans and blazer but sometimes he also opts for printed dresseslike this black with white flowers that he wore in the 2019 Roland Garros final that of course Nadal won in three hours and one minute against Dominic Thiem.

2.IRINA SHAYK

Irina Shayk at Wimbledon.Getty pictures

the russian model irina shaykwhile dating the actor and father his daughter, Bradley Cooper, went to Wimbledon because of the American’s friendship with tennis player Roger Federer. One of the times I came with a satin shirtpajama style, with sporty black pants with a red stripe on the side.

3.KENDALL JENNER

Kendall Jenner at Wimbledon.gtres online

The model Kendall Jenner I didn’t hesitate to mix up a wardrobe staple, the blue shirtwith some shortsAdidas sneakers and a white chain shoulder bag.

4.SIENNA MILLER

Sienna Miller at Wimbledon last year.Getty Images

The British woman who lives tennis the most is undoubtedly the actress Sienna Miller. Comfortable but with styles to copy, last year she went to Wimbledon with several ideals. Our favorite is this blue and white striped pajamas with platform sandals.

