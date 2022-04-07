How to dress to show off long legs when you are petite

When you’re petite, you feel that with a few extra centimeters you’d look fabulous, since most clothes are made for tall women, no complex! We have the ideal tricks to show off beautiful and long legs regardless of your height.

Fashion is not only about knowing how to combine colors and textures, it is also based on the mixture of clothing styles to create visual strategies that make us stylize our figure, achieving balance and harmony.

Choosing a flattering outfit will not only make us look spectacular, it will also make us feel unstoppable, and for example are the actresses Salma Hayek, Eva Longoria and Emilia Clarke, women who are less than 1.60 meters tall and show their best version when dressed in appropriate clothes.

So, what… It doesn’t matter how tall you are, just choose the right clothes and show off your body in harmony.

How to dress when you are petite?

Yes, all the shorties believe that wearing high-heeled shoes everything is solved. However, it is not so easy because you must choose the correct ones to avoid the opposite effect.

The first thing you should do is say goodbye to those shoes, sandals and high heels with a wide ankle strap, the only thing they will do is shorten your leg.

She prefers pointed stilettos that will help lengthen the line of the legs and have the instep area clear.

If you wear flat shoes, make sure you wear those with a triangular toe, but be careful not to make it too narrow to avoid hurting your feet.

A good option can be open or closed mules, now in this hot season they are perfect with almost all spring outfits.

The best style to wear with which you can gain a few centimeters in height is the color block, by dressing in a single tone from head to toe you will stylize and lengthen your figure.

The key to not shortening your legs when wearing skirts and dresses is to wear them above the knee and avoid below-the-knee cuts. Maxi skirts are also a success as they cover the length of the leg, wear them with open sandals or stilettos and forget about tennis shoes.

Whether you prefer pants or skirts, always look for them to be high-waisted and avoid those that start at the hips. Choosing this cut will help visually lengthen the length of your legs.

A success that you will have guaranteed when highlighting your waist is that your legs automatically lengthen. Your allies: belts, jackets with darts at the waist, high-waisted pants, tucking the shirt inside skirts and pants, etc.

For petite girls, the winning necklines are those in V that lengthen your neck and stylize your figure.

