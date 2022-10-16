How to dress when you’re little in 15 fall looks to steal from the starlet!

Knowing how to dress when you measure 1m57, a hassle? No way ! Admittedly, it took a while for the fashion sphere to pay attention to girls in size XS, but here we are. It is enough to adopt a few basic rules to highlight its small silhouette. You are not very tall? OK. But, there is no need to pack your figure more by wearing the wrong clothes. We reveal all the good fashion associations to put together a Kim Kardashian outfit to die for! If we have to define the fashionista who inspires us the most lately, it’s her.

Dressing when you’re little is not an easy task, especially between two seasons! This fall 2022, we love close-fitting and belted cuts inspired by the absolute queen of tight-fitting pieces, Kim Kardashian. They not only make it possible to slim the silhouette, but also to lengthen it. Same observation for the high waist and the short pieces. Thanks to these tricks, we may not be 1m75, but we will surely appear more slender. In terms of colours, a monochrome look will be in the spotlight with girls of small stature this fall-winter 2022. In terms of prints, stripes are perfect for lengthening the figure. Ditto for the animal print, Kim’s favorite pattern that she wears brilliantly, regardless of the season or the occasion.

Kim Kardashian’s morpho tips for dressing when you’re little

What do Kim Kardashian and the editors of Deavita.fr have in common? We are very small! To find out what suits us, we take inspiration from her clothing style by stealing some advice and trendy looks. A true fashion chameleon, Kim K is no longer afraid to think outside the box and experiment with her outfits. Since the beginning of her career, the style of the starlet has evolved enormously. However, there is a strict rule that the fashionista always respects: accentuate her shapes with chic and ultra tight pieces.

Favor tight-fitting clothes for a Kim Kardashian outfit to die for

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian is a big fan of tight, close-fitting clothes. Before Dolce & Gabbana’s super sparkly dress, there was Marilyn Monroe’s vintage dress at the 2022 Met Gala. . Far from being flattering, the oversize trend should be adopted sparingly. Otherwise, we risk devaluing her silhouette, says the starlet.

wear heels

A very logical fashion advice, but which nevertheless deserves its place of choice in our little fashion guide. When you are small, you must not be afraid to gain height. Because by gaining a few extra centimeters with a good pair of heels, the figure lengthens. Plus, you look slimmer! Small girls allergic to stiletto heels can bet on platform moccasins and cowboy boots. It’s up to you to choose the pair that suits you best.

Prefer short clothes

Short clothes are the best allies of small girls. So, we choose coats and jackets that do not hide the buttocks. The crop top is also a fashion option to consider to look taller, especially when paired with high-waisted pants or skirts. Forget the midi or maxi length, unless you accompany it with a pair of stiletto heels.

Value the size

Belting to appear thinner and slender, that’s the other fashion rule that she has made her trademark. Dresses, blazers, high waisted pants, jumpsuits, coats, down jackets, etc. This fall, everything is adorned with a good trendy belt.

Choose the right pair of jeans

High-waisted slim jeans slim and elongate small silhouettes, unlike baggy pants. The bootcut model is also suitable, provided it is worn with heels. On the other hand, the low waist is strongly discouraged for girls of small stature.

Adopt the total printed look, but not just any

Horizontal stripes, flowers, leopard or python patterns, the prints are not only reserved for slender models, quite the contrary. They are perfect for size XS girls. The idea? Draw attention to other details like a bright color or a trendy pattern. The only requirement? Not to wear everything at the same time, of course.

Bet on the monochrome look

To know how to dress well when you are little, you must above all know how to play well with colors. Badly chosen and badly associated, the latter can quickly pack the silhouette. The ideal when you measure 1m60 is to opt for a monochrome look or shades of shades. However, we avoid combining several sharp colors.

Adopt the oversize trend sparingly

Granted, oversized fashion isn’t flattering on everyone. But if some oversized pieces look great on you, despite your small size, there’s no need to deprive yourself of them. Down jackets, straight coats and cargo pants are allowed, provided they are worn with ultra-slim pieces. In order not to flatten your figure further, the trend layering is strongly discouraged.

Kim Kardashian outfit: Looks to steal from her to have style this fall

Find out how the reality TV star who is less than 1m60 follows these morpho tips to the letter in the slideshow below.

Kim Kardashian sports outfit – a look by Balenciaga

Kim Kardashian black leather outfit