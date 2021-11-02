How to drive a hybrid car and really save money

Whether it is full-hybrid or plug-in hybrid, to make the most of the double engine you need to know how to use it. With the correct driving style, fuel consumption is significantly reduced, exhaust emissions in many sections of the journey even disappear and economic savings are certain.

Plug-in hybrids differ from full-hybrids because they allow you to recharge a larger, more powerful and therefore heavier battery pack. However, they offer the possibility of traveling tens of kilometers long, traveling continuously in electric mode if you start with a charged battery.

Plug-in hybrid

To maximize the benefits of plug-in hybrid technology, it is necessary to have convenient access to electricity with which to recharge the batteries on a daily basis. This allows you to travel as much as possible in electric mode and really reduce emissions and costs per kilometer, amortizing the higher purchase cost. That said, the most advanced and efficient plug-ins are also able to add electrical mileage through energy recovery during decelerations. But for the achievement of the optimum in terms of emissions and savings, starting with charged batteries is essential. In other words, if you use your car purely in the city and you can recharge it every day, the petrol pump will only be used on trips.

As regards daily driving actions, one of the most important precautions is to use the EV (electric) mode mainly in the city where the stop & go pace is more expensive in terms of consumption and release of harmful gases, and instead use the hybrid mode on the mixed and on the motorway.

The battery charge function (which forcibly uses the internal combustion engine to recharge the batteries) can be useful for arriving in urban centers with green sap after a long journey but it does not have to be the rule. Charging using the onboard engine as a generator is not a very efficient process and causes higher emissions than charging from the mains. Especially if the recharge, as is advisable, takes place thanks to a supply contract that guarantees green electricity, that is, produced from renewable sources.

To provide data from the tests with plug-in cars currently on the market, traveling about fifty kilometers in “battery charge” mode can also provide 15 km of completely electric mileage.

In many models, then, navigation with predictive functions is available, the car therefore knows in advance the route it is about to take and makes the best use of the energy of the batteries, knowing that it can take advantage of successive slopes and decelerations to regenerate electricity without the driver notices almost nothing.

Knowing the car’s digital ecosystem is therefore very important to make the most of the efficiency of the dual propulsion and better manage the qualities of the powertrain.

Full-hybrid and plug-in hybrid in hybrid mode

The ability to recover part of the deceleration energy to recharge the batteries, when braking or slowing down, is a feature common to both plug-in hybrids and full-hybrids.

One of the golden rules to get the best out of any hybrid therefore concerns braking, which must be long and continuous to ensure that the regenerated energy is maximum. . This is because the car when the driver requests a quick stop must necessarily favor the use of the brakes, rather than that of the electric motors used as generators.

Full hybrid and plug-in hybrid cars in hybrid mode (i.e. when not only electric drive is used but the union of the two engines), in acceleration they must be driven, giving the electric motor a way to help the petrol or diesel engine as much as possible. . That is, dosing the accelerator and avoiding sudden thrusts.

Once at speed, even in motorway situations, the constant pace is certainly preferable to driving made of continuous accelerations and decelerations. But this also applies to non-hybrid cars. And it should be emphasized that even the most nervous driving, thanks to the ability to recover energy in their frequent decelerations, with the hybrid they will consume more than they could, but less than if they had driven a car in the same way without electric assistance.

To understand what is happening in the traction system and identify any waste of fuel, it is a good idea to monitor the energy flows with the appropriate display function. This allows you to see which engine is running at all times and in a short time allows you to become familiar with the on-board system and acquire the appropriate style behind the wheel.

A full hybrid car and a plug-in in hybrid mode very often work in zero emission mode without the driver even realizing it if he does not look at the appropriate indication always present in the instrument cluster. According to experimental data published by independent research centers, the best full hybrids on the market guarantee up to 80% of the running time with the internal combustion engine off during daily travel. So without exhaust emissions and with a significant reduction in consumption which translates into economic savings.

Another golden rule of hybrid driving relates to speed. Even conventional cars consume more if you go faster but for full-hybrids and plug-in hybrids this is even more evident. The system is optimized for the interaction of the two engines, which at high speeds are penalized to favor performance. And the electric motorization, in particular, has a decidedly higher consumption at a fast pace. One more reason to travel safely by not exceeding the speed limits set by law.