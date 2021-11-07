Nowadays, keeping money in your checking account is practically a luxury. In October, ISTAT estimated an inflation rate of 2.9%, which is really a lot. This is demonstrated by the fact that all prices are increasing, from bread to fruit, from pasta to pizza and, from 2022, even pensions (the revaluation).

If everything increases, what happens to the money deposited in a non-interest bearing account? They simply lose value, that is, it is as if they diminished with the passage of time. To avoid all this, here’s how to earn € 10,000 net on the BTP Futura 2033 instead of keeping the money in the current account.

The BTP Futura 2033

In summary, it is a state-guaranteed investment product that recognizes interest throughout its life. This bond lasts 12 years, it will be possible to buy it next week and it will expire in 2033.

We have already exposed the 7 golden advantages of the BTP Futura 2033 for the benefit of those with money in the account.

In particular, this bond offers fixed and increasing rates over time (ste-up type). That is, the Treasury has divided the 12-year life of the instrument into 3 time windows, each of 4 years and with its own interest rate.

In detail, 0.75% is envisaged for the first 4 years, 1.25% from the 5th to the 9th year, and finally 1.70% for the last 4. Taking the weighted average of the 3 coupons, the result is an average annual rate of 1.233% gross and 1.079% net.

Furthermore, the State recognizes 2 extra returns only to those who buy it in issue (next week) and keep it up to the two established dates. That is 2029 for the advance of the first loyalty bonus, and until 2033 to receive the balance of the 1st prize plus 100% of the 2nd loyalty bonus.

In any case, we have already illustrated all the mechanisms of calculation and operation of this double extra performance.

How to earn € 10,000 net on the BTP Futura 2033 instead of keeping the money in the current account?

We now come to our starting question, namely how to earn a certain amount with the BTP Futura 2033.

We will apply the inverse (mathematical) formula of simple interest. It will tell us exactly which starting capital will guarantee us a certain final result, that is, the hypothetical 10 thousand euros of profit.

We already know almost all the ingredients, namely the duration of the investment, the average interest rate and the result to be achieved. The only doubt is linked to the actual size of the double loyalty bonus, which will be known with certainty only in 2033.

However, we know that the BTP Futura 2033 will yield at maturity (coupon + 2 loyalty premiums) between 1.4% and 1.73% gross per annum (1.225% and 1.513% net).

We remain very cautious and assume an average yield to maturity of 1.5% gross, therefore 1.31% net. If this were the case, it would take about € 63,610 starting to earn € 10,000 net (withholding tax of 12.50%) in 12 years with this new bond.

