how to earn (well) with green bonds – Corriere.it

In October, Europe issued its first green bond: requests for an amount 10 times higher arrived. This is why investing in the salvation of the Earth

This report from the Speciale Green which 7 – on newsstands on Friday 5 November – dedicates this week to the environment. We anticipate it for the readers of Corriere.it. In October, Europe issued its first green bond: investing in the salvation of the Earth.

How long have you been in a bank branch to try to invest some savings? Even if Covid had definitely pushed you to use online branches, you would not have escaped the mantra of the last few months. Whether it is a banner on a site or a diligent bank advising you, the question will be the same: but why does he not invest in green bonds, sustainable funds, indices that are good for the planet? the last and definitive clue that thinking again in terms of costs related to the ecological transition is not just a mistake. also the least effective way of dealing with what is already happening not what will happen to our land in the future if we do not act on habits, ways of producing, creating wealth, gross domestic product.

Big finance and time’s up There are those who are used to anticipating processes. Indeed, it bases its wealth precisely on this ability. They are the ones who push your bank or financial advisor to offer you green savings products. It is not a question of speculation but of registering a market that is in fact. The difference between the greats of finance and the rest of the world that while ordinary people consciously ask themselves how to help the planet, in what were once called the muffled lounges of banks and funds, they have already understood that it is no longer time for discussions but for actions. They are the true and most convinced followers of Greta Thunberg, other than bla bla bla. The time is now up. In this, the great old Europe, which was the first to move on the ground of sustainable economy, of international agreements to limit the emission of greenhouse gases, is tender. But who did not understand how things have gone on. In October it issued the first green bond. It offered savers and investors what seemed a record figure: 12 billion. A sum equal to half of the entire Italian budget law for 2022. He shyly hoped that the markets were ready to take the gamble. Well, requests have arrived for an amount ten times greater.

A river of money will be needed to cut emissions The market, the investors, the savers are ready to lend a flood of money to Europe as long as the Union uses it for objectives aimed at reducing the C02 emissions that are suffocating the planet and us with it. As often happens, absolute numbers are of little use if not related to other numbers. As mentioned last 12 October, requests for subscription of the EU green loan amounted to 135 billion. But only at the end of 2020 there were 88 billion dollars in total green bonds in the world. A huge dimensional leap and in line with those forecasts by the International Renewable Energy Agency (Irena) which estimated the investments necessary to achieve a low carbon energy system in the monstre figure of 110 trillion dollars (110 trillion, the entire American economy is worth something like 14 trillion).

The new numbers: from 2.5 to 7 billion people We are used to reading the ecological transition only in one direction: the one that should lead us to general behavior that is more respectful of the planet. Not understanding that the ecological transition, an alteration of the conditions of the Earth, we have introduced since man became sedentary. And he began to change the environment around him. The difference in what has happened in the last little over two centuries has been the speed with which we have affected the environment. A speed that is increasing exponentially. To get an idea of ​​how rapid the changes are, look at demographics. At the end of the Second World War, about 2.5 billion people lived on Earth. Today the population on the planet has tripled. A fact that alone should push us to stop talking about the costs of the transition as much as the costs of ignoring the footprint of mankind on the planet.

In 1950, 70% of men in rural areas Let us once again pay attention to the speed of the phenomena and not to the single event. As reported by Professor John Reddie Short of the University of Maryland on The Conversation, cities produce more than 70% of greenhouse gas emissions, mainly from heating and cooling of buildings, cars, trucks and other vehicles. a fact that the world is increasingly urbanizing. In 1950, more than two thirds (70%) of the people on the planet still lived in rural settlements, writes Stefano Mancuso, the most famous plant neurobiologist in the world in his The Plant of the World, The third -. In 2007, for the first time in history, the global urban population exceeded the rural one. And from that moment the speed of the phenomenon has only increased. In 2030 the percentage will rise to 60% and in 2050, rising to 70%, the distribution between urban and rural populations will have reversed (in just 100 years).

Cities burn 75% of the resources Today cities manage to be the biggest culprits of CO2 emissions, covering only 2.7% (excluding Antarctica) of the land. And what’s more, consuming 75% of the world’s natural resources and producing 70% of waste. Mancuso did the calculation (using the ecological footprint concept devised by the two environmentalists and scholars Wackernagel and Rees) how much land a citizen needs to produce energy, have resources and dispose of waste. According to that calculation the entire population of London must be able to count on an area equal to 486,000 square kilometers: double that of the entire United Kingdom. In the light of these figures, how many cities are thinking about, or rather, physically and productively redesigning their spaces, their needs with plants, trees, orchards? a problem of costs or of ideas and actions the fact that in the light of climate change underway London will have a temperature similar to that of Barcelona today? Renato Mazzoncini in his Inversion to E (Egea) reports some disturbing data. From 1880 to the present day, a sea rise of about 250 millimeters has been recorded. At this rate, it is expected that by 2050 over 570 cities and their 800 million inhabitants will be at risk of evacuation due to a sea level rise of about half a meter.. After Hurricane Katrina that flooded New Orleans in 2005, the US government spent $ 14 billion to improve the city’s water control system. How many other countries and urban agglomerations can afford such expenses? And how many of these cities are located in the new developing world?

The Africa factor In terms of the environment, which basically means talking about energy, that is, the engine that allows our nations to live and develop, we risk making the same mistake we are making with vaccines for Covid. We care about our fellow citizens and are very little attentive to what is happening on the other side of the Mediterranean. Germany alone with 83 million inhabitants consumes the same energy as 1.1 billion inhabitants of sub-Saharan Africa. We are focused on ourselves and find it hard to understand that there is another part of the world that struggles to cook, for which air conditioners and heating are exotic topics. Precisely because they have no energy. But rightfully they will want it. More than the costs of the ecological transition, we should start talking about an ethics of the ecological transition. We are already paying the costs of inaction.