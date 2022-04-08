How to eat 1 apple to lower blood sugar by 35%? Here’s grandma’s trick

You need to eat 1 apple with the peel. Pectin is concentrated in the apple peel, which is a particular fiber that helps eliminate harmful waste from the body. Pectin is able to reduce the insulin requirement of diabetics by up to 35%.

What are the benefits of apple?

The peel of the apple contains Quercetin which protects the memory, relieves respiratory problems, fights the brain damage that lead to Alzheimer’s. Contains triterpenoids which kill cancer cells. Apple peel provides ursolic acid which keeps body weight at bay, increases good fat, burns more calories, reduces the risk of obesity, decreases the absorption of fats and carbohydrates, keeps skin and cartilage healthy.

What is apple bad for?

Pesticides could be found in the peel of the apple. Even with small doses of pesticides there is a risk of chronic-degenerative diseases such as cancer, asthma, diabetes and bronchitis. With apple pesticides there are neurological and cognitive problems. Damage to the immune system and the development of allergies. Thyroid problems. Reduction of male fertility.

What does the apple contain?

Apple contains quercetin, pectin, ursolic acid, triterpenoids and iron. Quercetin reduces the formation of free radicals of substances that lead to inflammation. Pectin decreases the intestinal absorption of cholesterol and slows that of sugars. Promotes digestive health. Ursolic acid improves the immune system and increases skeletal muscle mass. Triterpenoids are antioxidants, vasoprotective, anti-inflammatory and antiplatelet agents. They fight cancer cells, protect against breast, liver and colon cancer. Iron helps the body make red blood cells.

What foods lower blood sugar?

Foods that lower blood sugar are garlic, citrus fruits, asparagus, avocado, broccoli, cocoa, cinnamon, chia, onion, fennel, lettuce, mango, olive oil, radicchio, spices, ginger, zucchini. You can eat the proteins that come from chicken breast, eggs and cottage cheese. Legumes, whole grains and dried fruit are also good. Foods rich in Omega 3 such as oily fish are also recommended.

Are chickpeas good for blood sugar?

They have a low glycemic index. They cause very small increases in blood sugar. They can also be eaten in the presence of diabetes. Chickpeas are energetic, nutritious, anticancer and protect the heart. They keep the entire cardio-circulatory system in good health, lower triglycerides, regulate the heartbeat. They have an excellent diuretic action. They are useful for burning calories and lowering cholesterol.