how to eat a healthy diet that fits your training

Proteins, fats, carbohydrates, minerals and vitamins. The union of all these elements, In addition to proper hydration and rest, it will allow us to maintain a healthy diet. that fits our workouts. It is the main idea that Lorena Martínez, personal trainer and better known as LorenaOnFit, conveys to us, who gives us a series of nutritional advice for our day to day.

The expert points out that in her daily diet try to cover all the nutrients we need, as well as include natural foods, discarding processed ones. Of course, he also ensures that he is not an extremist: “I do not completely eliminate any food. We can afford to give ourselves a little whim, obviously in the right measure, ”she warns.

Another idea that LorenaOnfit wants to make clear, especially for people who are starting a healthy eating and daily exercise routine, is that we must “get rid of the fear of eating carbohydrates”, because these are essential in our training. Specifically, this nutrient is going to provide us with the energy that we are going to consume the most.

For its part, proteins “will help us build the base of that muscle we want”so they are also essential for toning and, therefore, for gaining muscle mass.

About whether cardio or weights is preferable, LorenaOnFit ensures that the best option is a combination of both types of training. While cardiovascular exercise will increase our caloric expenditure, strength exercises will allow us to achieve that more defined look.

If you want to know more about Lorena and learn about other nutritional advice and sports routines, her latest book is available On Fit in 30 minutes: exercises, recipes and tips for a physical and mental change.