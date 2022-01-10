How to eat apple to lower cholesterol and blood sugar? Incredible benefits for weight loss and digestion.

It should be eaten with the peel because most of the insoluble fiber and antioxidants are present in the peel. To have all the benefits of the apple it should not be peeled but washed with water and bicarbonate to eliminate any pesticide residues.

How to eat apple to lower cholesterol?

It should be eaten cooked. The advice is to cook it at 200 ° for about 30 minutes. When the apple is cooked, it must be allowed to cool until it becomes lukewarm. At this point you can eat. With this simple grandma’s trick, the apple reduces the absorption of cholesterol. In this way it tends to bind with fats, moderating their absorption. A study conducted by Florida State University found that dried apples eaten every day lowers bad cholesterol by 23%.

How many apples to eat to lose weight?

Some internet sites recommend the apple diet. It lasts three days during which you have to take about three kilos of apples a day. Proper dehydration is important in these three days. Green light not only to water, but also to tea and herbal teas. Coffee, on the other hand, should be consumed in moderation, to avoid digestive problems. There is no scientific evidence on the effectiveness of this diet. The advice before starting is to contact your doctor.

Are French fries good for diabetes?

According to a study cited by the New York Times and published onAmerican Journal of Clinical Nutrition French fries are real starch bombs that contain limited amounts of nutrients. They are full of carbohydrates and fats and a large serving can really be devastating for a diabetic because they are very high in starch. They should be avoided.

Do beans digest?

They are highly flatulent foods and very heavy to digest. Beans are high in dietary fiber which resist digestion. They are also high in soluble fiber, a type of fiber that absorbs water in the digestive tract to form a thick, jelly-like texture. To digest the beans, you need to cook them beyond the time indicated on the package and add fennel seeds to make the skin softer.

Which fruit lowers blood sugar?

Citrus fruits among all fruits are the most suitable for lowering blood sugar and enriching the diet of those suffering from diabetes. If fruit is consumed in the correct doses, it always helps to regulate blood sugar levels. It also has beneficial effects in the fight against obesity, hypertension and metabolic syndrome. Here is the fruit that lowers blood sugar: