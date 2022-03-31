How to eat bread every night 10 minutes before bed? What happens to the heart, blood sugar and cholesterol

Research from Cambridge and the British Institute of Nutrition found that eating bread before bed helps you lose weight. The crazy discovery, however, does not find all nutritionists in agreement. In fact, according to skeptics, the research results are not valid for everyone but only for those who lead a particular lifestyle.

Does eating bread before bed make you lose weight?

According to research, bread before falling asleep makes you lose weight because it stimulates the body to draw from its own fat reserves. If taking this carbohydrate is also associated with a small evening workout, it promotes its absorption by the muscles. According to some nutritionists, however, only athletes could enjoy these benefits of bread. Indeed, they cannot eat food before morning training.

Can walnuts be eaten before bed?

Yes. Taking nuts before bed brings a peaceful sleep. This dried fruit produces melatonin and therefore improves the quality of rest. This substance reduces the time it takes to enter the arms of morpheus. Returning to walnuts, about 28 grams are enough to have the desired effects.

Which vegetable should you not eat before bed?

The tomato is the enemy of sleep. In fact, it has a lot of tyramine which stimulates the production of adrenaline, noradrenaline and dopamine. They are three hormones that counteract sleep. Tyramine is found not only in tomatoes but also in smoked bacon, in all smoked foods and in wine.

Which bread to eat with high blood sugar?

Whole wheat protects against diabetes and is good for blood sugar. To say it is a study that found that black rye bread carries lower serotonin levels than those who consume white bread which is low in fiber. However, you must choose a low glycemic index bread to help blood sugar. Nutritionists recommend whole wheat, kamut, rice, corn, barley and buckwheat flours. But also chickpea, pea, soybean, broad bean, lentil and bean flours. All these flours help blood sugar.

Is bread good for the heart?

Not everyone knows this but taking 80 grams of wholemeal bread a day reduces the risk of heart attack by 21%. Attention must be paid to those with high blood sugar. In the choice we must focus on oats because it would be the most protective cereal as it provides a lot of beta-glucan. This substance is a fiber capable of reducing cholesterol starting right from the table.