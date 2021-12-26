How to eat chocolate, lemons, apples and nuts for high blood sugar and cholesterol? Here is the incredible answer

Chocolate, lemons, apples and nuts are among the best foods to fight high blood sugar and high bad cholesterol. But how to eat them to have positive effects on your health? Here is the incredible answer.

How to eat chocolate for blood sugar and cholesterol?

It should be consumed slowly as long as it is dark. You have to make it melt in your mouth and savor every nuance. It is good to eat it after a meal when you are less hungry. Dark chocolate protects the heart and prevents diabetes. It’s really good for your health as long as you don’t overdo the doses. Only black chocolate is good and has a lot of healthy properties. Eating a small piece a day can in fact prevent heart disease and help those suffering from diabetes by reducing blood sugar and insulin levels.

How to eat lemons for blood sugar and cholesterol?

Lemon juice can be used with meals. Not only is it able to improve digestion but also aids in the production of gastric juices which are responsible for the digestive process. The boiled peel if drunk at the end of a meal helps against nausea, stomach pain and heaviness that are often due to large meals. Lemon also helps to lower the glycemic index of some foods that have it very high.

How to eat apples for blood sugar and cholesterol?

They need to be cooked at 200 ° for about 30 minutes. When the apples are well cooked, let them cool until it becomes lukewarm. At this point it can be useful. With this simple trick of the grandmother, the apple reduces the absorption of cholesterol thanks to the tendency to bind with fats, moderating their absorption. Apples contain no fat or even protein. They bring very few calories and little sugar. They are rich in mineral salts and B vitamins, so they are good for the intestinal and mouth mucous membranes. They also prevent the depletion of nails and hair, fight fatigue and lack of appetite.

How to take nuts for blood sugar and cholesterol?

With 50 grams of walnuts per day you have a drop in LDL (bad) cholesterol levels. With 15 grams, however, a day keeps blood sugar at bay. The benefits that walnuts bring are many, as long as eaten in moderation. Here are some of them: