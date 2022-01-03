How To Eat Chocolate To Lower High Blood Sugar? Grandma’s trick

In small doses because excessive consumption of chocolate causes a rise in blood sugar and can also lead to weight gain. About 7 grams of chocolate per day reduces the risk of developing heart attack (37%), stroke (29%) or becoming diabetic (31%) by a third.

Which chocolate to eat to lower high blood sugar?

Dark chocolate helps those with high blood sugar. It is defined as such when cocoa mass, in addition to cocoa butter and sugar, exceeds 43% of the total weight and is free of milk. The optimal content should be between 55 and 75%. Extra-bitter chocolate includes a percentage between 85 and 90%. Consuming dark chocolate improves blood sugar metabolism and lowers blood pressure.

What are the benefits of dark chocolate?

Eating it does not make you fat, on the contrary it helps to regulate the metabolism, reducing the amount of body fat. Protects the heart and lowers blood sugar. It decreases blood pressure levels, improves the health of veins and arteries, decreases the amount of LDL cholesterol, the “bad” one, increases the presence of the “good” one (HDL). Chocolate lowers blood triglyceride levels. It is ideal for those with low blood pressure thanks to the presence of potassium. Useful for anemic subjects thanks to the good percentage of iron.

What substances in chocolate are good for health?

Flavonoids which are substances with an anti-inflammatory and antioxidant action. They protect neurons, the cells of the brain, from aging. They promote cognitive functions. They are natural substances that have antioxidant and cell damage repair properties. They are useful in preventing cancer, cardiovascular disease and degenerative diseases in general. In addition to chocolate, they are also found in fruit, vegetables, tea, coffee and wine. Over 4,000 types of flavonoids have been identified and most foods that possess them contain more than one. There are various subclasses of flavonoids with different effects and contained in different foods.

Who shouldn’t eat chocolate?

Who has gastritis, gastroesophageal reflux, ulcers and irritable bowel syndrome. Having a vasodilating effect, it should also be avoided in case of headache. It can be bad for your health when you have an intolerance or allergy to nickel, or to some components of cocoa. It should be avoided by migraine sufferers and hiatal hernia sufferers. It is a non-optimal food for those suffering from osteoporosis and bone demineralization. In summary, those suffering from: