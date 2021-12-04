How to eat lentils to lower the glycemic index? Here’s grandma’s trick

Some experts recommend eating them together with pasta. Lentils ensure that the carbohydrates in the pasta are absorbed slowly. In this way the sugars do not rush into the blood and avoid blood sugar spikes immediately after the meal.

How to lower blood sugar with lentils?

Canadian research has found that increasing the share of lentils in the diet can lower post-meal glucose levels. The study tested the effects of partially replacing some common carbohydrates with lentils. By replacing, for example, half a portion of rice, blood glucose decreases by up to 20%. Even potatoes partially replaced with these legumes lead to a 35% reduction.

Can anyone with high blood sugar eat lentils?

Many studies have shown that these legumes and all the other legume seeds have beneficial effects for this pathology. Reducing the glucose level, especially at the time of the post-prandial glycemic peak, is an important goal for the diet of diabetics and for the prevention of diabetic disease. Lentils make carbohydrates absorb more slowly. In this way, a glucose spike does not occur. Having high levels in a limited period of time can lead to poor management of the condition. Eating lentils can reduce this risk.

Which vegetable lowers blood sugar?

Asparagus can help people with diabetes. They decrease the concentration of sugar in the blood and stimulate the pancreas to produce more insulin. This was discovered by researchers from the University of Karachi, Pakistan, who observed the effects of administering asparagus extract on metabolism. It is able to lower the concentration of sugar in the blood. At high doses it also acts on the pancreas, stimulating increased insulin production. An anti-diabetic effect of asparagus is thought. Their consumption could be indicated for those suffering from type 2 diabetes, to improve control of the disease

What are the benefits of lentils?

They are indicated for those suffering from anemia, physical and mental fatigue and malnutrition. They are rich in fiber and therefore facilitate intestinal transit. They have antioxidants, useful for counteracting the activity of free radicals. Here are some of the most important benefits: