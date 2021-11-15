How to eat persimmons with high triglycerides and 130 fasting blood sugar? Incredible

With high triglycerides you need to take whole persimmons and not in juice, jelly or compounds. When you have high blood sugar, you shouldn’t consume more than 100 grams of persimmon per day.

How to eat persimmons with high triglycerides?

Persimmons should be eaten plain, without cooking them, without added sugars and without syrups. When triglycerides are high, it is advisable to reduce the consumption of fats and sugars. For this reason it is important to prefer those fruits that bring less fructose to the body. Persimmons are not recommended because they contain a lot of fructose. In one of 200 grams there are about 30 sugars which can be really a lot. For this reason it is good to consume persimmons together with proteins.

How to eat persimmons with high blood sugar?

In this case, persimmons are to be consumed in moderation. They contain a lot of sugar and for this reason it is always good to consult a doctor before inserting them in a diet. In the presence of blood sugar persimmons should be introduced gradually into the menu, starting from 50-100 g per day. Next, the reaction of the body is monitored and a safe dose for health is determined. At this point, when eating persimmons, the dose should always be 10-15% below normal.

Can anyone with high triglycerides eat walnuts?

Pecans can greatly improve a person’s cholesterol and triglyceride levels and improve the situation for cardiovascular patients. Walnuts are a superfood for their properties in reducing the risk of developing various cardiovascular problems or diseases and extending life. They are foods that bring great benefits to the body and that can contribute to the treatment and prevention of two or more diseases. According to the researchers, eating five or more 30-gram servings of walnuts per week can reduce the risk of mortality. Provides important micronutrients essential for the proper functioning of the body, such as protein, fiber, magnesium and omega-3s.

Can anyone with high blood sugar take chocolate?

In this case you have to be very careful. There are some types of chocolate that you should definitely avoid when you have blood sugar. The dark one is the one with fewer negative aspects. Some studies point out that dark chocolate could help improve insulin sensitivity. The advice is to contact your doctor. Here is in general what dark chocolate contains: