How to eat pomegranates to lower blood sugar and cholesterol? Here is the incredible truth

The pomegranate contains within it a substance that is called Punicalagina, which is capable of reducing levels of cholesterol, lower blood pressure and help rid the blood of toxins much faster by optimizing circulation. Scientific studies have proven that drink pomegranate juice it has very positive effects against cholesterol even more than drugs containing atorvastatin, which are usually prescribed for those with high cholesterol problems. So can you eat pomegranate to lower cholesterol? Within this article we will answer this and other questions.

Eat pomegranate

As for the pomegranate, it is there Punicalagina, present inside that, being a flavonoid, keeps our body healthy, fighting free radicals and the aging of our cells. Furthermore, pomegranate juice has a preventive action against Alzheimer’s, the prostate cancer, to the breast and lungs. Always pomegranate juice limits the formation of plaque on the teeth, and improves skin health. Pomegranate is rich in vitamins A, C, E and B and mineral salts especially manganese, iron, zinc, phosphorus, copper and potassium. For this reason, pomegranate is a perfect fruit to purify the body and stimulate diuresis. Make iron in the blood, fights anemia and its direct symptoms, such as dizziness and fatigue.

Are pomegranate peels good for health?

The main function of pomegranate peels is to prevent the grains from drying out and falling apart. It is an excellent universal remedy for the human body, completely natural. Its peels are allies to counter illnesses cardiac And hygiene dental. They are also an effective solution against cough, sore throat, diarrhea, worms, ulcers And hemorrhoids. Pomegranate peels must be washed thoroughlye and stored in jars or paper bags. To make a decoction you have to crush the dry crusts and put them in 200 grams of boiling water in a water bath for 15 minutes. Then let the product rest for another 40 minutes, filter everything and drink it.

What are the benefits of pomegranate juice?

The pomegranate juice protects the kidneys and promotes fertility. Boosts the immune system and memory, fights arthritis. It is a powerful anti-inflammatory, promotes digestion, prevents prostate cancer, prevents cardiovascular risk, protects against dementia, slows down tissue aging, regulates blood pressure. It has positive effects on the aesthetic side. Vitamins K and C are powerful antioxidants that help keep skin young. Potassium, copper, iron and zinc, of which it is rich, are perfect in preventing cellular aging. Consistently drinking pomegranate juice brings, as you have read, several benefits to the body. This juice, in fact, acts on the cardiovascular system, counteracting both arterial thickening and the formation of atherosclerotic plaques. It raises good cholesterol in the blood, fights infections and helps keep blood pressure low. To prepare an excellent pomegranate juice, you need to choose a ripe fruit. Take a citrus squeezer. Remove the crown with the knife and immediately after cut the peel from side to side up to the white area. Be careful not to cut the arils that are used to create the juice. Open the pomegranate starting from the cuts that have been made to divide it into two parts. Squeeze carefully. At this point you can enjoy a very good, healthy and pure pomegranate juice. If the juice turns out to be bitter, perhaps the pomegranate fruit was not yet fully ripe. To avoid oxidation, add a little lemon juice and if you like, sweeten the pomegranate juice naturally.