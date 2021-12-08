How to eat tangerines to lose weight, prevent cancer and lower blood sugar? Incredible

They should be eaten fresh and on an empty stomach. Some internet sites recommend eating them after an overnight fast, as soon as you wake up, when the stomach is empty because the body is able to absorb nutrients better.

Do tangerines make you lose weight?

They contain polyphenols which have also been shown to be useful in the modulation of lipid metabolism. They promote weight loss in a natural but effective way. This also has a positive effect in the case of metabolic syndrome. A study published in the Journal of lipid research and conducted by the University of Western Ontario showed that mandarins have a slimming power. Thanks to nobiletin, a molecule capable of intervening on weight loss, of protecting against diabetes and arteriosclerosis.

Do tangerines prevent cancer?

The consumption of mandarins is associated with a preventive effect against the development of oncological pathologies, especially tumors of the gastrointestinal tract. According to some studies, mandarins protect the mouth, esophagus and lungs. Broccoli reduce the risk of colorectal, small intestine, larynx, breast and liver cancer. Ripe tomato and tomato sauce reduce the risk of cancer of the prostate, mouth, esophagus, stomach, lungs. Carrot, dark green vegetables, yellow squash and apricots, prevent cancer of skin, lungs, uterus, mouth, esophagus, stomach, liver, prostate, bladder.

Do tangerines lower blood sugar?

The flavonoids they contain, such as naringenin and hesperidin, have anti-oxidant and anti-hyperglycemic activities and have been shown to be useful in alleviating diabetes and its complications even with blood sugar. As we know, oxidative stress is considered a risk factor for the development and complications of diabetic pathology. But be careful because tangerines and blood sugar have always been enemies, especially when you need to lower your blood sugar. Tangerines and blood sugar are not enemies because these citrus fruits have a high intake of fiber and this allows them to absorb sugars and then release them only when the body needs them, without creating fats.

Who shouldn’t eat tangerines?

Attention in case of allergies or intolerances to mandarin oil. In these cases it is important to ask your doctor for advice and the exact doses. This oil is neither toxic nor irritating. Like all essential oils extracted from citrus fruits, it is phototoxic. Therefore, in case of skin application, exposure to the sun for at least 12 hours is not recommended. Here are its benefits: